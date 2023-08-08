The Mumbai traffic police will be observing "No Honking Day" on 9 and 16 August, 2023 to curb the trend of honking among motorist. Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution and has an adverse impact on one's health, hence, the traffic police has decided to observe “No Honking Day".
As per the order issued by the Mumbai traffic police, Motorists are advised to ensure that the horns and silencers of their vehicles are as per the guidelines under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989.
The order further stated that action would be taken against those honking unnecessarily.
"Action will be taken against those who honk unnecessarily under section 194 (F) MV Act & those who have modified silencers/exhaust pipes of their 2 or 4 wheelers violating norms under section 198 of M.V. Act, the order states.
It further added, “Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai appeals all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on 9th August, 2023 and 16 August, 2023 and on other days as well."
Earlier in June, the Mumbai traffic police had also observed no honking day on 14 June and had urged Mumbaikars to participate in the drive against unnecessary honking.
Noise pollution can have a severe health complications among people. Earlier, a research conducted by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) noted that traffic noise is one of the prime cause of noise pollution.
In order to reduce noise pollution, Supreme Court and High Courts have laid out guidelines and restrictions on decibel levels and horn usage in residential and silence zones. Silence zone areas include hospitals, courts, religious places, and educational institutions, etc. The sound level in these regions above 40 decibels is not permitted at night.
