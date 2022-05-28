Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai to observe '#NoHonkingDay' today. What is it, all you need to know

Mumbai to observe ‘#NoHonkingDay’ today. What is it, all you need to know

A Mumbai Traffic police official confirmed that they will take action against drivers or vehicle owners in case of violations
Livemint

The drive will be held on Saturday from 5 pm to 7 pm on prominent roads across the city wherein motorists will be urged to not use the horns on their vehicles

MUMBAI :In a bid to reduce noise pollution, the Mumbai Traffic police has decided to hold a no honking drive on prominent roads of Maharashtra's capital city. 

The drive will be held on Saturday from 5 pm to 7 pm in Mumbai wherein motorists will be urged to not use the horns on their vehicles. 

"Your Street Or Mine. Honking Anywhere Won't Be Quite Fine. On the occasion of #NoHonkingDay on May 28, 2022 from 5-7 pm. Expect awareness drive & enforcement on streets at the following traffic junctions across Mumbai," the Mumbai traffic police tweeted on their official Twitter handle with the hashtag #SayNoToNoisePollution.

Adequate traffic police personnel will also be be on roads for the drive, added the official. 

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police requested automobile manufacturers to lower the volume of horns, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions on noise pollution. 

Currently, the volume of horns range from 92 to 112 decibels, in violation of the apex court's guidelines, he said.

The police had also held a meeting with various builders and developers and asked them to curb noise pollution during construction work, and enable citizens to have noise-free Sundays, he said.

