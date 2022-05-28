Mumbai to observe ‘#NoHonkingDay’ today. What is it, all you need to know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The drive will be held on Saturday from 5 pm to 7 pm on prominent roads across the city wherein motorists will be urged to not use the horns on their vehicles
MUMBAI :In a bid to reduce noise pollution, the Mumbai Traffic police has decided to hold a no honking drive on prominent roads of Maharashtra's capital city.
The drive will be held on Saturday from 5 pm to 7 pm in Mumbai wherein motorists will be urged to not use the horns on their vehicles.
"Your Street Or Mine. Honking Anywhere Won't Be Quite Fine. On the occasion of #NoHonkingDay on May 28, 2022 from 5-7 pm. Expect awareness drive & enforcement on streets at the following traffic junctions across Mumbai," the Mumbai traffic police tweeted on their official Twitter handle with the hashtag #SayNoToNoisePollution.
Adequate traffic police personnel will also be be on roads for the drive, added the official.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai police requested automobile manufacturers to lower the volume of horns, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions on noise pollution.
Currently, the volume of horns range from 92 to 112 decibels, in violation of the apex court's guidelines, he said.