Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday, with a possibility of very heavy rainfalls at isolated places, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said.

The intensity of the showers is expected to see an uptick by the afternoon, accompanied by westerly and southwesterly winds of speeds between 10 to 13 kmph, gusting at about 15 kmph.

In addition, there will be high tide up to 4.39 metres around 2.30 pm and low tide of 1.61 metres at 8.30 pm.

“Westerly winds have been able to resume, bringing clouds that were depositing rain off shore into the city," a spokesperson of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"Doppler radar images show intense rain bands over MMR, so chances of heavy rain cannot be ruled out till Thursday at least. The intensity of showers is expected to reduce considerably Friday onward," he added.

The metropolis has been placed under a yellow category storm warning on Tuesday, and an orange category on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the city received a total of 55 mm of rainfall.

Mumbai has so far seen 1164.7mm of rain since 1 June, which is about 37.5% in excess of the seasonal normal.

