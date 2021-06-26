India's financial capital Mumbai will continue to remain under Level 3 of the Maharashtra government's phased unlock plan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

The civic body further informed that the city has had an average positivity rate of 3.96% and oxygen bed occupancy of 23.04% over the last two weeks.

This announcement comes in the backdrop of the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration bringing back stricter restrictions in the state after cases of the Delta Plus Covid-19 variant were detected.

Last week, despite the city's positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels trickling down to the requirements of Level 1, the BMC had decided to continue to keep it Level 3 curbs.

Maharashtra govt's new order

The state has amended its five-level unlock plan implemented earlier this month and announced that there will be three-level restrictions in all districts now irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

Maharashtra government has also said that all administrative units will be under level 3 and above (4 or 5) till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them, according to a state government notification.

Further, the order also pushes for 70% vaccination coverage of the eligible population in the state.

For changes to be made in the level of restrictions, the DDMA will look into the two weeks’ trend of the weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy. The positivity rate will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests, and not rapid antigen or other tests.

The state's move was driven by the detection of cases of the Delta plus variant of Covid-19, considered highly infectious, in Maharashtra. Delta plus cases have been found in Ratnagiri, Jalgaon and some other districts of the state, requiring stricter curbs, the notification said.

What's allowed in Mumbai, what's shut

Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days in areas falling under Level 3. Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on weekdays.

Restaurants will be allowed the dine-in facility with 50% capacity till 4 pm on weekdays and takeaways and home deliveries after that.

Only medical staff and personnel engaged in essential services are allowed to use the suburban trains.

Gyms, salons, beauty centres, spas and wellness centres will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity and only till 4 pm. The establishments have been directed not to make use of air-conditioners and entertain only customers with prior appointments.

All malls, theatres and multiplexes will remain shut.

Movie/television shoots, along with gatherings such as funerals and weddings will also be allowed till 4 pm on weekdays at 50% capacity.

E-commerce deliveries will continue as regular.





