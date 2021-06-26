Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai to remain under 'Level 3' restrictions amid new curbs in Maharashtra

Mumbai to remain under 'Level 3' restrictions amid new curbs in Maharashtra

Premium
A man rides his bicycle during a lockdown imposed to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai
2 min read . 06:29 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Sneha

The state has amended its five-level unlock plan implemented earlier this month and announced that there will be three-level restrictions in all districts now irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy

India's financial capital Mumbai will continue to remain under Level 3 of the Maharashtra government's phased unlock plan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

India's financial capital Mumbai will continue to remain under Level 3 of the Maharashtra government's phased unlock plan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

The civic body further informed that the city has had an average positivity rate of 3.96% and oxygen bed occupancy of 23.04% over the last two weeks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The civic body further informed that the city has had an average positivity rate of 3.96% and oxygen bed occupancy of 23.04% over the last two weeks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This announcement comes in the backdrop of the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration bringing back stricter restrictions in the state after cases of the Delta Plus Covid-19 variant were detected.

Last week, despite the city's positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels trickling down to the requirements of Level 1, the BMC had decided to continue to keep it Level 3 curbs.

Maharashtra govt's new order

The state has amended its five-level unlock plan implemented earlier this month and announced that there will be three-level restrictions in all districts now irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

Maharashtra government has also said that all administrative units will be under level 3 and above (4 or 5) till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them, according to a state government notification.

Further, the order also pushes for 70% vaccination coverage of the eligible population in the state.

`

For changes to be made in the level of restrictions, the DDMA will look into the two weeks’ trend of the weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy. The positivity rate will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests, and not rapid antigen or other tests.

The state's move was driven by the detection of cases of the Delta plus variant of Covid-19, considered highly infectious, in Maharashtra. Delta plus cases have been found in Ratnagiri, Jalgaon and some other districts of the state, requiring stricter curbs, the notification said.

What's allowed in Mumbai, what's shut

  • Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days in areas falling under Level 3. Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on weekdays.
  • Restaurants will be allowed the dine-in facility with 50% capacity till 4 pm on weekdays and takeaways and home deliveries after that.
  • Only medical staff and personnel engaged in essential services are allowed to use the suburban trains.
  • Gyms, salons, beauty centres, spas and wellness centres will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity and only till 4 pm. The establishments have been directed not to make use of air-conditioners and entertain only customers with prior appointments.
  • All malls, theatres and multiplexes will remain shut.
  • Movie/television shoots, along with gatherings such as funerals and weddings will also be allowed till 4 pm on weekdays at 50% capacity.
  • E-commerce deliveries will continue as regular.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!