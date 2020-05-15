Mumbai to set up 1 lakh beds for Covid-19 patients, reserve 60% in pvt hospitals

Mumbai: Mumbai is planning to make available nearly one lakh beds for covid-19 patients in the coming days , Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today.

Arrangements for these beds is being made at the Corona Care Centres being set up at Bandra Kural Complex (BKC), Goregaon, Mulund, Dahisar, Worli Dairy Colony, Wankhede Stadium and Worli NSCI.

"Admission of patients to BKC Covid Care Center will begin from 18 May. A 1,000-bed intensive care unit is also being set up at BKC," Tope added.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has written to Mumbai Cricket Association to temporarily hand over the possession of Wankhede Stadium to BMC, for use by emergency staff of BMC and to quarantine covid-19 positive but asymptomatic patients.

On Friday, Mumbai had a total of 17671 covid-19 patients. A total of 655 people have died so far in the city.

Tope also said that a proposal has been submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reserve 60% beds in private hospitals for corona patients

"The NSCI Dome at Worli has 600 patients. About 500 beds are also being arranged at the nearby Nehru Planetarium. The facility at Goregaon will start within a week. The Corona Care Center at BKC has been completed in just 20 days," the state public health department said in a statement.

The Corona Care Center in Mumbai has been categorized as one and two and will have quarantine and isolation system. One lakh isolation beds have been provided as part of Corona Care Center two in Mumbai.

The arrangements are being made anticipating the cases to peak by June however, given the patient doubling rate in the state is 11 days, the patient growth in Mumbai was not as high as it was predicted, the state said, adding that the lockdown appears to have had a good effect.

"About 75% of the beds in private hospitals in Mumbai are not in use. Preference should be given to patients suffering from accidents, childbirth, dialysis, paralysis, heart ailments and 60% of the remaining beds should be reserved for corona patients. A decision on that could be made in the next couple of days," the state said.

The state has approved to fill 17337 vacancies in the health department and 11000 posts in the medical education department as well as vacancies in various municipal corporations. A special cell has been set up to fill these posts during the lockdown. Special emphasis is being placed on strengthening the health system in the lockdown.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated