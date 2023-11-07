Mumbai to start electric water taxi services on THIS route from December. Details here
Electric water taxis will be deployed next month to facilitate travel between Gateway of India and Belapur. The 24-seater taxis can travel at a speed of up to 12 nautical miles, covering the distance in an hour. They can run on a single charge, eliminating the need for fuel.
Travelling between Gateway of India and Navi Mumnai's Belapur will now be easy for commuters as electric water taxis services are set to be deployed from next month i.e. from December 2024, media reports have stated.
