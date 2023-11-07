Travelling between Gateway of India and Navi Mumnai's Belapur will now be easy for commuters as electric water taxis services are set to be deployed from next month i.e. from December 2024, media reports have stated.

As per the report, at present, two 24-seater taxis which will be used for the commute between Gateway of India and Belapur are undergoing trials in Goa. These electric water taxis can travel with speed upto 12 nautical miles covering the distance between both destinations in an hour's time.

According to Sohel Kazani, Managing Partner of Infinity Harbour Service, the 24-seater water taxi will be mostly used on the route connecting Belapur and Gateway of India, as quoted by several media outlets. Additionally, there are also other two 6-seater taxis which are currently undergoing trials in Kochi. Highlighting more benefits of these electric water taxis, media report states that these taxis can run up to four hours on a single charge as compared to the current diesel water taxis which require 140 litres of fuel each hour.

Infinity Harbour Service is the private water taxi company designated to run services on this route. Four of these boats have been purchased by them at a cost of about ₹2.5 crore each.

Currently, the company runs to and fro services between various routes connecting: Gateway of India to Mandwa, JNPT to Belapur, JNPT to Elephanta, Nerul to Elephanta, Nerul to JNPT, Belapur to Harbour Cruise, Belapur to Elephanta Caves, Belapur to JNPT and Belapur to Nerul.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, water transport service were flagged off from Belapur to Gateway of India. State Port Minister Dada Bhuse had inaugurated Nayantara shipping Pvt Ltd. The water transport service, available five days a week and can carry up to 200 passengers. "This air-conditioned water taxi service by Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. Now the Belapur-Gateway of India water taxi will save the time and money of the passengers", the minister had said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

