Mumbai to witness two water cuts next week. Check dates, other details here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will implement two water cuts — 5% from May 30 and 10% from June 5 — in Mumbai to ensure that the water stock is used as long as possible. The authority shared an update about water cuts on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“BMC has decided to implement a 5 per cent water cut in the Mumbai Metropolitan City (BMC jurisdiction) from Thursday, 30 May 2024, and a 10 per cent water cut from Wednesday, 5 June 2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure that the stock is used for as long as possible," BMC wrote on the microblogging site.

Currently, a total of 1,40,202 million litres of water are available in the dams that supply water to Mumbai, according to the civic body. "As of today, May 25…only 9.69 per cent of the water stock is available as against 14,47,363 million litres per annum requirement."

The BMC administration is closely monitoring the water stock and is supplying water to Mumbaikaars in a planned manner every day, it said, adding that the water cut will remain in force till satisfactory rainfall is received and the useful stock in the water bodies improves.

“Mumbaikars have no reason to panic. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration humbly appeals to all citizens to use water judiciously," the civic body added.

BMC further stated that Mumbai people should adopt water-saving measures, use water judiciously, and cooperate with the municipal administration's efforts.

Earlier, some media reports, citing IMD officials, predicted that the monsoon rains would likely begin in Mumbai on June 10. However, no official statement about the monsoon's entry in Mumbai has been released.

However, the near-normal monsoon onset in Kerala and the absence of anticipated cyclones over the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal are creating a favourable situation for a timely beginning of monsoon showers in Mumbai.

"Monsoon has entered Andaman and is expected to reach Mumbai between June 10 and 11," the report said.

