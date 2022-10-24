In a gruesome incident, a one-and-half-year-old girl lost her life when a leopard attacked her in the forested area of Aarey colony in the western suburb of Goregaon, Mumbai on Monday. Notably, another child was injured in a similar attack during Navratri this year.

According to the Police, the incident took place in the early hours in unit number 15 of Aarey. The girl kid was on her way to visit the temple with her mother. Suddenly, a leopard attacked the toddler and injured her. The injured girl was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead by doctors.

"On the basis of primary information, we have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case, further investigation is underway," said doctors.

After the accident an official informed that the forest department has began working on an action plan to stop the human-animal conflict in the area, reported PTI. To formulate the action plan the firest department has also called a team from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) for assistance.

It is worth noting that this is the second such incident of leopard attack in Aarey in October. A four-year-old boy was killed in a similar attack in Aarey lying next to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in the beginning of October. Over ten people lost their lives in leopard attack last year.

To prepare for such actions in future, the authorities have deployed a wildlife ambulance, wildlife distress response teams from the Mumbai forest department and volunteers in the area. During the whole week, rescuers, leopard experts, wildlife animal experts and senior officials from the forest department are deployed at Aarey round the clock. In a bid to identify the cat and track its movements the department has also installed camera traps and will begin night patrolling.

Aarey is the Mumbai sub-urb which is located near Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Due to its large forest cover, the region is known as the green lung of Mumbai. However, its residents are living constantly in the fear of wild animal attacks as the cases of leopard attacks in Aarey are increasing day by day.

(With inputs from PTI)