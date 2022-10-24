Mumbai: Toddler attacked and killed in another leopard attack at Aarey Colony2 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 05:11 PM IST
A one-and-a-half-year-old girl lost her life when a leopard attacked her on Monday at Aarey colony, Mumbai
In a gruesome incident, a one-and-half-year-old girl lost her life when a leopard attacked her in the forested area of Aarey colony in the western suburb of Goregaon, Mumbai on Monday. Notably, another child was injured in a similar attack during Navratri this year.