Mumbai toll exemption: Zero toll for cars entering Mumbai-what it means for 2.80 lakh light vehicle owners | Explained

Mumbai toll exemption: Effective October 14, the toll exemption at five entry points will benefit 2.80 lakh LMV vehicles, but the government anticipates a daily revenue loss of 50 lakh.

Mumbai news: Ahead of the Maharashtra elections in November 2024, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced toll exemptions at five of the city’s entry points for light motor vehicles (LMVs, vehicles smaller than trucks and buses).

The decision came into effect at midnight on Monday, October 14, 2024. 

Mint brings you an explainer of what this means and the benefits of the exemption for 2.80 lakh LMV owners.

Mumbai toll exemption: What changes?

Following the Maharashtra government's toll exemption, travellers no longer have to pay toll taxes at these points:
1. Dahisar toll

2. Anand Nagar toll 

3. Vaishali

4. Mulund

5. Airoli

Earlier, travellers crossing these points had to pay a toll tax of 45 and 75, which was to remain in effect till 2026. Toll charges are typically reviewed every three years.

Mumbai toll exemption: Who gains?

The toll exemption will benefit around 2.80 lakh light motor vehicles, which account for about 80 per cent of the traffic, a senior MSRDC official told PTI.

Around 3.50 lakh vehicles pass through the five exit points on a daily basis, with light motor vehicles accounting for a major chunk. 

The total revenue collected from these five entry points amounts to 1.5 crore per day. With the recent exemptions, the government expects a revenue loss of approximately 50 lakh daily.

Speaking of the loss, the senior official explained that although the number of light motor vehicles is higher, the toll they pay is lower than that paid by heavy vehicles. Thus, looking at the revenue share, trucks and other large commercial vehicles account for more as compared to lightweight vehicles.

Mumbai toll exemption

In 2002, the Maharashtra government imposed a toll for the five points, and the exemption was a long-standing demand. The issue has also sparked numerous protests, particularly from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray.

A vocal critic of the poll collections in Mumbai, Thackeray praised the decision. “We have fought hard for this, and it has finally been achieved. While this decision comes late, it is a victory for the people. I only hope it’s not merely an election tactic,” he commented, stated an Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday termed the state government's announcement of full toll exemption for all LMVs entering Mumbai an election ‘jumla’, reported ANI

UBT Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also called this a desperate measure ahead of the elections, reported ANI.

