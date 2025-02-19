Mumbai top value generator among Indian cities with ₹1.54 lakh crore, Bengaluru, Delhi next, finds Hurun. Full list

Hurun India 2024: Mumbai is the top value generator among Indian cities with ₹1.54 lakh crore total value from 154 companies, according to data from the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. While Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gurugram and Hyderabad make up the top five.

Meanwhile, among the states, Maharashtra ranks first, followed by Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat making up the top five in the data.

Top 10 Value Generating Cities: Mumbai, Bengaluru and more… India's financial capital Mumbai with 154 companies, tops the list and generated over ₹1,54,54,720 crore worth of value in 2024. This is a 37 per cent increase over the last year, and comes despite having two companies less, as per the data.

Advertisement

Garden city and IT hub Bengaluru took the second spot on the list, with 44 companies, which generated more than ₹25,48,340 crore value in 2024. This is up 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY), with 17 companies less, it showed.

National capital New Delhi made the top three, with value generation of ₹23,81,680 crore in 2024, from 37 companies. While down two businesses, the value has increased 60 per cent YoY, as per data.

Notably, all three top cities have maintained their spots on the Hurun 500 list of top value-generating cities since last year.

Advertisement

Taking fourth place is Gurugram which has moved up in the list with ₹19,61,770 crore value generated by 36 companies in 2024. This is three more than the past year, and generating 88 per cent more.

Rounding off the top five is Hyderabad, which saw value generated increase 75 per cent YoY to ₹10,41,260 crore, from 35 companies. The southern city added six new businesses this year and jumped into the top five the list, according to data.

Advertisement

The rest of the cities on the list are as follows:

Chennai gained 30 per cent value but dropped to the 6th spot, with ₹11,78,510 crore and 30 companies (six less YoY), as per the data.

It was followed by Pune, Kolkata and Noida (all maintained their 7th, 8th and 9th spot on the list, with ₹16,63,650 crore, ₹12,87,140 crore and ₹14,49,900 crore generated from 28, 27 and 25 companies, respectively in 2024.

Ahmedabad dropped to 10th spot on the list with ₹17,53,690 crore value generated from 21 companies in 2024.

Advertisement

Also Read | US President Donald Trump signs order making IVF more affordable, expands study

2024 Top Value Generating States in India: Maharashtra, Karnataka and more… Maharashtra topped the Hurun value generating states list for 2024, with more than ₹1,73,82,180 crore from 189 companies. It was followed by Karnataka ( ₹25,88,560 crore), Haryana ( ₹20,52,690 crore), Delhi ( ₹23,81,690 crore), and Gujarat ( ₹20,19,870 crore) making up the top five states.

Top 10 included: Tamil Nadu ( ₹12,95,450 crore), Telangana ( ₹10,41,260 crore), Uttar Pradesh ( ₹15,76,480 crore), West Bengal ( ₹12,87,140 crore), and Kerala ( ₹3,36,570 crore).

Advertisement