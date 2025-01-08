Torres Jewellery Scam: Torres Jewellers allegedly defrauded nearly 1.25 lakh investors of multi-crore value. Here is all we know about the scam.

Mumbai fraud: Jewellery chain operator Torres Jewellers which allegedly defrauded nearly 1.25 lakh investors of multi-crore value through a Ponzi scheme after promising a high return, according to media reports.

The company also shifted the blame to its chief executive officer (CEO) and other employees for running a fraudulent scheme and destroying its stores.

"CEO Tausif Reyaz and analysts Abhishek Gupta organized the raid and robbed Torres," said Torres Jewellers on its social media profile, Instagram.

How did the Torres Jewellery Scam happen? The Mumbai-based company launched investment schemes in February 2024 that promised attractive returns. Mint reported earlier that the company was offering a 6 per cent weekly payout on investments in moissanite stones.

The news portal, The Free Press Journal,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ reported citing media reports that they were also offering a pendant with a moissanite stone worth nearly ₹10,000 after a customer invested ₹1 lakh. The company also claimed to have informed the customers about these stones being fake and was just handed out as a token for investment, as per the report.

Initially this was aimed to attract thousands of investors due to the high advertised returns. Many people even invested in this scheme after thinking it as a sound investment.

They were offering 48 per cent annual returns on gold purchases, 96 per cent on silver investments, and 520 per cent on moissanite purchases.

Impact of the alleged scam Most of the affected investors come from a lower-middle class backdrop, and the allure of the high returns made them investment as little as a few thousand rupees, some even invested crores, reported the news portal.

After December 30, 2024, all the payments stopped, and communication with the company became increasingly difficult. As per the earlier report, the fraud allegedly occurred between June 21, 2024 and December 30, 2024.

Arrested & Accused Sarvesh Ashok Surve, Tania alias Tazagul Karaxanovna Xasatova, and Valentina Ganesh Kumar are the three individuals who has been arrested in the financial fraud case while the alleged masterminds, Ukrainian nationals John Carter and Victoria Kowalenko, have fled India, as per the news report.

The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) is investigating the alleged fraud case. An FIR has been filed under the Maharashtra Protection of Depositors Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the reports.

The company, through an Instagram post, said, "ORRES will resume operations and bonuses payment to clients!"