Mumbai traffic advisory for Feb 17: Curbs from 8 am to 9 pm on Tuesday, heavy vehicle ban on WEH for Modi-Macron visit

Heavy Motor Vehicles will be barred from Mumbai’s Western Express Highway for nearly 13 hours on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, as the city tightens security ahead of a high-profile visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron — a move likely to disrupt travel for lakhs of commuters across the western suburbs.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced that HMVs will not be permitted on both northbound and southbound lanes of the Western Express Highway (WEH) from 8 am to 9 pm, with restrictions applying on the key stretch between Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka. Officials said the curbs are part of standard VVIP security arrangements and are intended to prevent congestion on one of Mumbai’s most heavily used arterial corridors.

Heavy vehicles barred on Mumbai's WEH on February 17: What commuters should know According to the official advisory, the movement of all heavy motor vehicles will be completely prohibited on both carriageways of the Western Express Highway on:

Date: February 17, 2026

Time: From 8 am to 9 pm

Affected stretch in Mumbai: Vakola Flyover to Dahisar Toll Naka This means trucks, trailers, and other heavy vehicles will not be allowed to pass through the corridor during restricted hours.

Authorities warned that even light motor vehicles may face slower movement as traffic is diverted to feeder roads and parallel routes.

Why Mumbai is imposing traffic curbs ahead of Modi-Macron visit The restrictions coincide with the arrival of the French President, who is expected in Mumbai on February 16, ahead of scheduled engagements with Prime Minister Modi on February 17, according to the External Affairs Ministry.

Authorities said the temporary curbs are aimed at ensuring smooth security arrangements for VVIP movement and preventing congestion on the highway, which serves as a crucial north–south connector for Mumbai.

Emergency services exempt from the Western Express Highway restrictions The advisory makes clear that emergency services will not be affected.

Ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police units, and government vehicles assigned for VVIP security will be allowed to move. Vehicles authorised by traffic officials for operational reasons will also be exempt.

South Mumbai congestion expected near Gateway of India from February 14 to 22 The impact of the security arrangements will extend beyond the Western Express Highway.

In a post on X, Mumbai Traffic Police noted that congestion is expected on roads adjoining the Gateway of India between February 14 and 22, with the main event scheduled for February 17.

Traffic arrangements in South Mumbai will be in effect from 2 pm to 9 pm on the day of the event.

Road closures in Colaba: Which stretches will be shut To manage vehicular movement in Colaba and adjoining areas, several roads will remain closed to regular traffic.

The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Regal Junction) will be shut in both directions, except for emergency vehicles.

Motorists have been advised to use the following alternate routes:

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg

Mahakavi Bhushan Road

Boman Behram Road

Similarly, the road from Jokhim Alva Chowk (North Court) to Adam Street junction via P. Ramchandani Marg will remain closed to non-emergency traffic.

Commuters heading toward the Radio Club side will be diverted through designated internal routes connecting to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg.

How the Western Express Highway connects Mumbai’s suburbs to the city The Western Express Highway is among Mumbai’s most critical transport corridors.

The 25.33 km WEH is a vital 8–10 lane north–south artery, connecting Dahisar (at National Highway 48) to Bandra in the south. It serves as the primary route linking the western suburbs, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and the city centre, and connects further to the Bandra–Worli Sea Link for southbound travel.

The corridor provides connectivity between:

Bandra

Andheri

Goregaon

Malad

Kandivali

Borivali

Mira Bhayandar

Officials noted that the presence of the Western Express Highway metro station further enhances accessibility, underscoring its role as an essential spine of Mumbai’s daily movement.

Emmanuel Macron’s India visit: Dates, itinerary and key events At the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, the President of the French Republic, H.E. Emmanuel Macron, will visit India from February 17 to 19, 2026.

The French President is expected to land in Mumbai on February 16, where he will engage with Prime Minister Modi on February 17, as reported by the External Affairs Ministry.

During the visit, both leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation as enshrined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. The agenda will also include regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The two leaders are expected to jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation, which will be celebrated throughout 2026 in both countries.

On February 19, President Macron will proceed to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit.

The visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s trip to France in February 2025, reflecting what officials described as the mutual trust and depth of the India–France Strategic Partnership, and a shared commitment to deepen it further.

Advisory for Mumbai commuters: Plan early and avoid last-minute delays Traffic authorities have urged commuters — particularly those relying on the Western Express Highway — to plan travel well in advance and consider alternate routes.

Those travelling for work, school, or airport-related trips have been advised to factor in additional time, as congestion is expected not only on the highway but also on connecting roads and parallel corridors.