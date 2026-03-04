Mumbai traffic advisory for March 5 India vs England T20 semi-final: Check routes around Wankhede Stadium

Ahead of Thursday’s high-voltage T20 semi-final between India and England, Mumbai Traffic Police has released a detailed traffic advisory cautioning commuters about likely congestion around the Marine Drive area.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the department urged citizens to plan their journeys in advance and opt for alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

The match is scheduled to be held at Wankhede Stadium at 7 pm, with entry gates opening at 4 pm. With a large turnout expected, authorities stated that "traffic congestion is anticipated in and around the Marine Drive area".

Officials have strongly recommended the use of public transportation for spectators travelling to the venue. Suggested routes include Western Railway services via Churchgate railway station and Marine Lines railway station, as well as Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) through Churchgate Station.

A gate-wise advisory has also been issued: Spectators with tickets for Gates 1 and 7 are advised to access the stadium via Churchgate Railway Station or Churchgate Metro Station through E Road.

Those heading to Gates 3 and 4 can use Marine Lines Railway Station and the FOB near Roopkala showroom on Maharshi Karve Road.

Fans assigned to Gates 5 and 6 may use Churchgate Railway Station or Churchgate Metro Station, accessing the FOB on Maharshi Karve Road opposite the Income Tax Office. The advisory concluded with a reminder: “Your cooperation is essential for smooth traffic movement.”

How have India and England performed ahead of the semi-final clash? India enter the semi-final after a strong campaign, having won six out of their seven matches in the tournament. Their only setback came in the Super 8 stage, where they suffered a 76-run defeat against South Africa.

The defending champions are aiming to become the first side to retain the T20 World Cup title. They will face two-time champions England in the semi-finals for the third consecutive tournament, with both teams having won one encounter each in their previous meetings at this stage.

The winner of Thursday’s contest will progress to Sunday’s final, where they will take on either South Africa or New Zealand, who are set to clash in the other semi-final on Wednesday.