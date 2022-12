In light of the security preparations for the G-20 meeting scheduled for 13 December at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, the police issued a traffic advisory on Monday. From December 12 to December 16, a number of roads in South Mumbai will be closed.

Maharashtra | Police released traffic advisory in view of security arrangements for the G-20 meeting that will be held on December 13 at Taj Hotel, Mumbai. Several roads in South Mumbai are to remain closed from December 12 to 16. pic.twitter.com/xdCrkF1xwo — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

The order issues by the police stated, "Honorable members of the "G 20 conference are visiting Hotel Taj Palace" on 13th December, 2022. This may lead to considerable traffic congestion on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P. Ramchandani Marg, B.K. Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg."

We are proud to welcome G20 delegates at our @tajlakepalace! https://t.co/KpnA6pJ2ag — Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) December 5, 2022

Diversions

The order further listed the roads that will remain closed on the date for security purposes and the alternative routes for convenience of the traffic.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg: The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Regal Junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding on both bounds.

Alternative Route: From Regal Circle South bound Mahakavi Bhushan Marg - Taj Palace- Boman Behram road - Alva Chowk- Electic House - SBS Road.

Adam Street: The stretch of Adam Street (Electric Pole No.AS-5) between Boman Behram Road junction and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Alternative Route: From Boman Behram - Alva Chowk - Electic House - SBS Road.

Boman Behram Road: The stretch of Mandlik Street to Boman Behram Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Alternative Route: Boman Behram road - alva chowk - Electric House - SBS Road.

Mahakavi Bhushan Marg: The stretch of Shahid Bhagatsingh Marg to Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Alternative Route- Regal Circle SBS Road Mandalik Road-Boman Behram Road - Alva Chowk - Electric House SBS Road

P. Ramchandani Marg: The stretch of Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club) to Adam Street junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Alternative Route: Azmi Road - Bhid Bhanjan Mandir-SBSRoad.