In light of the security preparations for the G-20 meeting scheduled for 13 December at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, the police issued a traffic advisory on Monday. From December 12 to December 16, a number of roads in South Mumbai will be closed.
In light of the security preparations for the G-20 meeting scheduled for 13 December at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, the police issued a traffic advisory on Monday. From December 12 to December 16, a number of roads in South Mumbai will be closed.
The order issues by the police stated, "Honorable members of the "G 20 conference are visiting Hotel Taj Palace" on 13th December, 2022. This may lead to considerable traffic congestion on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P. Ramchandani Marg, B.K. Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg."
The order issues by the police stated, "Honorable members of the "G 20 conference are visiting Hotel Taj Palace" on 13th December, 2022. This may lead to considerable traffic congestion on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P. Ramchandani Marg, B.K. Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg."
Diversions
The order further listed the roads that will remain closed on the date for security purposes and the alternative routes for convenience of the traffic.
Diversions
The order further listed the roads that will remain closed on the date for security purposes and the alternative routes for convenience of the traffic.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg: The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Regal Junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding on both bounds.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg: The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Regal Junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding on both bounds.
Alternative Route: From Regal Circle South bound Mahakavi Bhushan Marg - Taj Palace- Boman Behram road - Alva Chowk- Electic House - SBS Road.
Alternative Route: From Regal Circle South bound Mahakavi Bhushan Marg - Taj Palace- Boman Behram road - Alva Chowk- Electic House - SBS Road.
Adam Street: The stretch of Adam Street (Electric Pole No.AS-5) between Boman Behram Road junction and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.
Adam Street: The stretch of Adam Street (Electric Pole No.AS-5) between Boman Behram Road junction and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.
Alternative Route: From Boman Behram - Alva Chowk - Electic House - SBS Road.
Alternative Route: From Boman Behram - Alva Chowk - Electic House - SBS Road.
Boman Behram Road: The stretch of Mandlik Street to Boman Behram Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.
Boman Behram Road: The stretch of Mandlik Street to Boman Behram Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.
Alternative Route: Boman Behram road - alva chowk - Electric House - SBS Road.
Alternative Route: Boman Behram road - alva chowk - Electric House - SBS Road.
Mahakavi Bhushan Marg: The stretch of Shahid Bhagatsingh Marg to Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.
Mahakavi Bhushan Marg: The stretch of Shahid Bhagatsingh Marg to Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.
Alternative Route- Regal Circle SBS Road Mandalik Road-Boman Behram Road - Alva Chowk - Electric House SBS Road
Alternative Route- Regal Circle SBS Road Mandalik Road-Boman Behram Road - Alva Chowk - Electric House SBS Road
P. Ramchandani Marg: The stretch of Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club) to Adam Street junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.
P. Ramchandani Marg: The stretch of Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club) to Adam Street junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.
Alternative Route: Azmi Road - Bhid Bhanjan Mandir-SBSRoad.
Alternative Route: Azmi Road - Bhid Bhanjan Mandir-SBSRoad.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.