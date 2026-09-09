Mumbai traffic advisory: Slow vehicular movement expected in BKC today over Global Fintech Fest; check alternate routes

Commuters travelling through Mumbai’s central business district should brace for significant evening rush-hour delays on Wednesday in view of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026.
The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of sluggish vehicular movement across the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and adjoining arterial roads due to heavy VIP movement and a high expected turnout of attendees.
This year's edition of the 4-day-long event, from September 8 to 11, at the Jio World Convention Centre, is themed “Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance.”
Traffic authorities alerted motorists that vehicular flow will be particularly slow between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM, a window that coincides with the evening peak-hour commute and ceremonial VIP delegations visiting the venue.
"Due to a higher number of vehicles arriving at BKC for the Global Fintech event, there is a possibility that traffic at BKC will continue at a slow pace. Vehicle drivers should use alternative routes," Mumbai Traffic Police said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.
To prevent heavy congestion around internal BKC connectors, the traffic department has advised daily motorists and transiting commercial vehicles to opt for alternate diversion corridors:
For employees, executives, and attendees heading directly into office buildings in BKC, police advised avoiding critical choke points such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and MTNL junctions.
Drivers arriving from the eastern suburbs via the BKC Connector can access the signal-free stretch behind Avenue-5 and the SEBI building to approach Avenue-3 and the surrounding commercial complexes.
Authorities have strongly recommended switching to public transportation to avoid parking gridlock, advising delegates and workers to utilise the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), which offers direct connectivity into the BKC business precinct.
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