Mumbai traffic advisory: Slow vehicular movement expected in BKC today over Global Fintech Fest; check alternate routes

Commuters travelling through Mumbai’s central business district should brace for significant evening rush-hour delays on Wednesday in view of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of sluggish vehicular movement across the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and adjoining arterial roads due to heavy VIP movement and a high expected turnout of attendees.

This year's edition of the 4-day-long event, from September 8 to 11, at the Jio World Convention Centre, is themed “Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance.”

Mumbai Traffic Advisory Traffic authorities alerted motorists that vehicular flow will be particularly slow between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM, a window that coincides with the evening peak-hour commute and ceremonial VIP delegations visiting the venue.

"Due to a higher number of vehicles arriving at BKC for the Global Fintech event, there is a possibility that traffic at BKC will continue at a slow pace. Vehicle drivers should use alternative routes," Mumbai Traffic Police said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

Alternate routes To prevent heavy congestion around internal BKC connectors, the traffic department has advised daily motorists and transiting commercial vehicles to opt for alternate diversion corridors:

Eastern and Western Express Highway Connectors : Motorists travelling between the Western Express Highway (WEH), Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) are urged to bypass internal BKC avenues entirely. Commuters can use the Sion-Dharavi Link Road via Dharavi T-Junction to connect Kalanagar directly to Sion and Kurla East.

: Motorists travelling between the Western Express Highway (WEH), Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) are urged to bypass internal BKC avenues entirely. Commuters can use the Sion-Dharavi Link Road via Dharavi T-Junction to connect Kalanagar directly to Sion and Kurla East. Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) : Commuters crossing from the eastern suburbs toward the western suburbs can divert via the SCLR or its extension flyovers from Amar Mahal/Chembur directly toward the WEH near Kalina/Santacruz.

: Commuters crossing from the eastern suburbs toward the western suburbs can divert via the SCLR or its extension flyovers from Amar Mahal/Chembur directly toward the WEH near Kalina/Santacruz. CST Road / University Route: Vehicles travelling between Kurla and Santacruz are advised to take CST Road (Kalina), past the Mumbai University main gate, to reach Hans Bhugra Marg and exit directly onto the WEH.

Internal BKC Navigation For employees, executives, and attendees heading directly into office buildings in BKC, police advised avoiding critical choke points such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and MTNL junctions.

Drivers arriving from the eastern suburbs via the BKC Connector can access the signal-free stretch behind Avenue-5 and the SEBI building to approach Avenue-3 and the surrounding commercial complexes.