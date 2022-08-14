Mumbai Traffic Alert! Advisory issued on eve of Independence Day, Check details

Mumbai traffic police on Saturday issued traffic advisory to ensure the efficient vehicular movement during the 75th anniversary celebrations of India's Independence in the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradnya Jhedge gave the directive for the commuters who are planning their journey through the city today, to ensure proper traffic flow during the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run", an event hosted by the Mumbai Police.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}