Mumbai Traffic Alert! Advisory issued on eve of Independence Day, Check details

Mumbai: Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradnya Jhedge gave the directive for the commuters who are planning their journey through the city today, to ensure proper traffic flow during the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run”, an event hosted by the Mumbai Police.
Mumbai traffic police on Saturday issued traffic advisory to ensure the efficient vehicular movement during the 75th anniversary celebrations of India's Independence in the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradnya Jhedge gave the directive for the commuters who are planning their journey through the city today, to ensure proper traffic flow during the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run", an event hosted by the Mumbai Police.
According to the traffic advisory, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and Bandstand junction on the northbound Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, commonly known as Marine Drive Road, will be closed for all vehicle traffic from 6 am to 10 am today.
“Traffic coming from princess street bridge will be closed from meghdoot building to princess street descent to N.S. road. Air India, Madam Cama road to mantralay in south and north bound areas will also remain closed," the order read.
The advisory stated that Free Press Road, Barrister Rajni Patel, Jamnalal Bajaj, one-way Vinay K Shah, and one-way to NCPA Gate No. 3 will also be inaccessible in addition to being closed. Residents would be exempted here.
In addition to this, from Murli Deora Chowk to Bandstand Junction, traffic on NS Road can turn right onto NS Road southbound and travel to Bandstand Junction. At the intersection of Anuvrat Chowk and Princess Street Bridge Meghdoot building, drivers from Shyamal Das Junction can turn left and travel towards BD Somani Chowk on G Road.
“Barrister Rajni Patel road, will be closed for all traffic from Genda point to Sakhar bhavan junction. Vechicle coming from Sundar Mahal jn. from N.S road south bond will take a left turn at Marine plaza, junction and proceed via Maharishi Karve road from KC college Junction. Traffic coming from Ambedkar jn. Madam Cama road north bond will proceed via Godrej junction," it further read.
"Vehicle coming from Cuff Parade will take right turn at Mantralaya junction and proceed via south bond via Godrej junction," it added.
India is hosting ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in several cities as part of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign also kicked off from Saturday to celebrate the independence.
NCC cadets and volunteers held the National flags to participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations yesterday. In Hyderabad, students also carried National flags during a parade.
