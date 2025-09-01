Mumbai traffic alert: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for commuters as Maratha quota stir enters Day 4

With the Maratha quota stir in Mumbai's Azad Maidan entering its fourth day on Monday, Mumbai Traffic police has issued an advisory for motorists to avoid affected roads near Azad Maidan and CSMT Junction, reported Hindustan Times.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have recommended alternate routes for motorists to reach their destinations and mitigate the traffic impact in the area.

Taking to X, Mumbai Traffic Police wrote, "As the Agitation at Azad Maidan still continues, agitators are present at CSMT Junction Impacting traffic in the area and near by junctions. Motorist are advised to avoid these route and take alternate route to reach their destination."

It added, "Expect slow traffic and occasional disruption tomorrow morning while commuting towards south Mumbai due to ongoing agitation. Keep following directions given at traffic junctions to minimise inconvenience."

"Due to the agitation starting tomorrow morning, there is a possibility of traffic slowing down and occasional disruptions while heading towards South Mumbai. To minimize inconvenience, please follow the instructions given at traffic junctions," it concluded."

Traffic movement in areas like Fort, Marine Lines, and Crawford Market has also been affected by the Maratha quota agitation.

Citing this, the Mumbai Police have deployed forces in South Mumbai, where key government offices such as Mantralaya are located. In addition, police personnel have been stationed at CSMT, Mantralaya, and other sensitive junctions to maintain law and order.

About Maratha quota stir A large protest led by Manoj Jarange arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on 29 August, seeking to classify Marathas as Kunbis for OBC status. He has also sought that the government issue a GR based on the reservation based on available records.

Jarange initiated a hunger strike following failed talks with the state government, which has sparked a row from the existing OBC community amid inadequate protest facilities.

Escalating his hunger strike, Jarange also vowed to stop drinking water from Monday. “From tomorrow, I will stop taking water as the government is not accepting the demands. But I am not going back till the quota demand is met,” said the 43-year-old activist on Sunday, asserting that the “demand is constitutionally valid.”