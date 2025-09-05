Mumbai traffic alert! Police issue advisory ahead of Ganpati Visarjan; check THESE routes to avoid jam

As the ten-day Ganeshotsav approaches an end, with preparations underway for the grand Ganesh Visarjan 2025, the Mumbai traffic police issued traffic advisory on September 5 and announced restrictions on certain routes to avoid jam ahead of Anant Chaturdashi.

“Ganpati festival is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai. This festival culminates with the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s Idols in bodies of water. The immersion processions attract massive crowds of devotees and onlookers. People from all over the city come to witness this grand event, leading to a surge in pedestrian and vehicular traffic," Mumbai Traffic Police stated, according to News18.

It took to X and announced traffic arrangements for different areas in the city—from South to Central to eastern Suburbs.

Ganpati Visarjan: Mumbai traffic update One of the key restrictions is on the stretch from Padmashree Govardhan Bafna Chowk (Prarthana Samaj Junction) to Vinoli Junction, where no vehicles will be allowed. Instead, traffic will be diverted through Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Nivrutti Baburao Chowk (Bata Junction), Balaram Road, Rusi Mehta Junction, Navjeevan Junction, Tardeo Circle, Nana Chowk, and Wilson Junction.

Additionally, vehicular movement from Navjeevan Junction to Kailashwasi Gajanan Vartak Chowk (M Powell Junction) has been restricted. Commuters can use the alternate route via Patthe Bapurao Road, Tardeo Circle, Javji Dadaji Marg, Nana Chowk, JSS Road, Opera House Junction, and Maharshi Karve Road. To ease congestion between the northern and southern parts of the city, vehicles are advised to take the Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road during the festival period.

Traffic will also be completely prohibited between Bhai Bhandarkar Chowk (Badhwar Park Junction) and Sayyed Mohammed Jamadar Chowk (Indu Clinic Junction) on both sides. Similarly, there will be no vehicular access from Zhulelal Mandir Junction (Pandey Lane Junction) to Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk (Dhanpal Naka). Further restrictions are in place on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg in the Colaba Traffic Division.

In the Chembur area, all vehicles are barred from entering Hemu Kalani Marg between Umarshi Bappa Junction and Basant Park Junction, and on Gidwani Marg from Golf Club to ZAMA Chowk (Chembur Naka). In addition, heavy vehicles are prohibited on R.C. Marg from Maravali Church to Chembur Naka Junction in both directions.

Vehicular movement on Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg from Volga Chowk to Kamal Morarka Chowk is also halted. To reduce roadside congestion, parking is not allowed on Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Pandey Road, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Road.