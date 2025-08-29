Mumbai traffic alert: Routes to take, avoid amid Manoj Jarange Patil’s Maratha quota rally today

Mumbai traffic police issued a travel advisory for the metropolis in the wake of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s rally at Azad Maidan on August 29. The advisory states that the restrictions and diversions are in effect since 00:00 hrs on August 29 until further notice.

The post on X states, “In view of Morcha at Azad Maidan on 29th August 2025, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 0.00 hrs on 29th August till further orders.”

As per the advisory, the protest march will reach Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday via Navi Mumbai – Sion Panvel Marg – Panjarpol route.

Restricted routes Traffic movement will be restricted along several routes, including

From V.N. Purav Road to Pancharpol-Freeway via South Bond.

From Deonar Farm Road to Pancharpol.

From Trombay Chita Camp to V.N. Purav Marg to Freeway and Panjarpol.

From Sion Panvel Marg to Mankhurd Traffic Division to Panjarpol.

From C.G.Gidwani North Channel to Panjarpol.

From East Mukt Marg North Channel to Panjarpol Junction

From IOC Junction and Govandi Railway Bridge for vehicles heading to South Channel on East Mukt Marg

From Vaman Tukaram Patil Marg to Panjarpol Junction to East Mukt Marga North Channel. Alternate routes Commuters must take note of the following alternate routes to reach their desired destination.