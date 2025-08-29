Mumbai traffic alert: Routes to take, avoid amid Manoj Jarange Patil’s Maratha quota rally today

Mumbai traffic police issued a travel advisory for the metropolis in the wake of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s rally at Azad Maidan on August 29. The advisory states that the restrictions and diversions are in effect since 00:00 hrs on August 29 until further notice.

Advertisement

The post on X states, “In view of Morcha at Azad Maidan on 29th August 2025, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 0.00 hrs on 29th August till further orders.”

As per the advisory, the protest march will reach Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday via Navi Mumbai – Sion Panvel Marg – Panjarpol route.

Advertisement

Restricted routes Traffic movement will be restricted along several routes, including

From V.N. Purav Road to Pancharpol-Freeway via South Bond.

From Deonar Farm Road to Pancharpol.

From Trombay Chita Camp to V.N. Purav Marg to Freeway and Panjarpol.

From Sion Panvel Marg to Mankhurd Traffic Division to Panjarpol.

From C.G.Gidwani North Channel to Panjarpol.

From East Mukt Marg North Channel to Panjarpol Junction

From IOC Junction and Govandi Railway Bridge for vehicles heading to South Channel on East Mukt Marg

From Vaman Tukaram Patil Marg to Panjarpol Junction to East Mukt Marga North Channel. Alternate routes Commuters must take note of the following alternate routes to reach their desired destination.

Advertisement

“All types of vehicles coming from V.N. Purav Marg South Channel towards Panjarpol and Purav Mukt Marg should take a right turn from Punjabwadi Junction and proceed from Hemant Karkare Gas Pump towards Govandi Station, then take a left turn from Gaondevi Chowk, Neelam Junction right turn, then from Mankhurd Traffic Division boundary to L.O.C. Junction, then take a left turn and enter Mumbai city,” the advisory states.

Motorists en-route Panjarpol via Deonar Farm Road can enter Mumbai city by taking a straight turn from Punjabwadi Junction to Hemant Karkare Gas Pump towards Govandi Station. These vehicles must then take a left turn from Gaondevi Chowk, right turn from Neelam Junction and then go to 1.0.C. Junction from Mankhurd Traffic Division boundary by taking a left turn.

Motor vehicles en-route Mumbai city, taking the route from Trombay Chita Camp to V.N. Purav Marga to Freeway and Panjarpol must turn right from R.K. Chowk. These vehicles should take a left turn from Sion Panvel Marg North Channel followed by a left turn from Mankhurd Railway Bridge T Junction and then proceed to Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road via Chhedanagar.

For Navi Mumbai, motorists coming from C.G. Gidwani North Channel to Panjarpol should take a left turn from Golf Club. They must proceed to Diamond Garden from Chimani Garden by continuing straight and then take a right turn from Sion Trombay Marg North Channel. Afterwards, turn right from Sion Trombay Marg North Channel, take a left turn from Panjarpol Junction and take a left turn from Vaman Tukaram Patil Road. From 1.0.C. Junction they must proceed through Mankhurd Traffic Department limits and take a right turn from Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road. For more information refer to the official advisory.