The traffic movement in Mumbai is expected to be slow on Monday and Tuesday, September 5 and 6, informed Vistara airlines on its official Twitter handle. It has advised the passengers traveling to allow more time for their journey to the airport.

“#TravelUpdate Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected in areas of Mumbai on 5th and 6th Sept '22. Customers traveling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you," Vistara tweeted.

This traffic alert has been issued in several areas of Mumbai amid the two-day scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the city beginning today, Monday. He will visit Lalbaug cha Raja, the prominent Ganesh mandal in Mumba today.

Following his visit to Lalbaug cha Raja, the minister will visit the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, said Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar as quoted by news agency PTI.

The BJP leader informed that Shah, a key BJP strategist, had already landed in Mumbai on Sunday night. “He (Amit Shah) will hold a meeting at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. He will visit some prominent Ganesh pandals in Mumbai including 'Lalbaug cha Raja'," he stated.

Further, Shah will visit the official residence of CM Eknath Shinde and inaugurate an AM Naik school in Powai. His visit during the ongoing Ganesh festival comes ahead of the crucial polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expected in September or October.

In Mumbai, the BJP is aiming to take control of the BMC from the Shiv Sena, which ruled the civic body till an administrator was appointed earlier this year due to delay in holding polls.

With the beginning of ten-day Ganesh festival celebrations, Mumbai police had already set up five control rooms at important places, erected watch towers, and imposed traffic and parking restrictions.

Traffic control rooms have been set up at important immersion places including the sea fronts at Girgaon, Shivaji Park, and Juhu, Malad-Malwani T Junction and the Ganesh Ghat in Powai.

Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate by following traffic rules.