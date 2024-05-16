Mumbai Traffic Alert! Vehicular movement diverted for PM Modi's ‘Jahir Sabha’ at Shivaji Park. Details here
Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai police for Jahir Sabha event in Dadar's Shivaji Park on May 17, with no parking zones declared in multiple areas. PM Modi and other dignitaries expected to attend.
Mumbai police has issued traffic advisory in Dadar's Shivaji Park to avoid vehicular congestion during ‘Jahir Sabha’ event organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on May 17. The traffic restrictions will come into force from 10 pm on May 16 to midnight tomorrow.