Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai police for Jahir Sabha event in Dadar's Shivaji Park on May 17, with no parking zones declared in multiple areas. PM Modi and other dignitaries expected to attend.

Mumbai police has issued traffic advisory in Dadar's Shivaji Park to avoid vehicular congestion during 'Jahir Sabha' event organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on May 17. The traffic restrictions will come into force from 10 pm on May 16 to midnight tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others are expected to participate. Mumbai Police has declared ‘no parking zone’ in several areas for Jahir Sabha event.

No parking facility in these areas - SVS Road from Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om Junction

- Entire Keluskar Road South and North in Shivaji Park

- Dadasaheb Rege Marg

- Entire MB Raut Marg, Pandurang Naik Marg (road no. 5)

- Lt. Dilip Gupta Marg - from Shivaji Park Gate no. 4 to Shitaladevi Road

- N.C Kelkar Road from Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction

- T.H Kataria Road - from Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction in Mahim

- Thadani Road from Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

- L.J Road - from Gadkari Junction in Dadar to Shobha Hotel in Mahim

- Tilak Road - from Kotwal Garden Circle in Dadar to RA Kidwai Marg in Matunga East

- Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road from Sea Link Road to JK Kapur Chowk upto Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

- Dr. Annie Besant Road from Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr. Narayan Hardikar Junction.

- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (BA) Road - from Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction

Parking places for people attending Jahir Sabha - Buses parking on the entire Reti Bandar, Mahim Junction

- Entire RAK Road number 4 from Arora Junction, Lijjat Papad Junction up to AIDS Hospital

- Entire Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim Railway station up to Tilak Bridge

- Entire Nathalal Parikh Road, St. Joseph School up to Khalsa College in Matunga

- Lady Jahagir Road, Ruia College Junction up to Five Gardens St. Joseph School in Matunga

- Car parking at Kamagar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Marg) at Elphinstone Road

- Buses parking at Lodha PPL Parking, Senapati Bapat Road at Lower Parel

- Car parking at Raheja PPL Parking in Worli

- Car parking at Kohinoor PPL Parking in Shivaji Park

- Car parking at India Bull Finance Center PPL Parking at Elphinstone Road

- Bus Parking at Sasmira Road in the Worli Bus Depot Area

- Bus Parking at Durdarshan Lane at Worli

- Bus Parking at Pandurang Budhkar Marg from Glaxo Junction to Kurne Chowk and towards Deepak Talkies Junction

- Car parking at Narayan Hardikar Marg from Hardikar Junction to Sacred Heart High School, Worli.

Traffic diversions or alternate routes If traffic congestion causes slowdown, SVS Road North Bound from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction may be temporarily closed. In such cases, traffic will be redirected from Siddhivinayak Junction to SK Bole Road, then through Agar Bazar, Portuguese Church, and finally, a left turn onto Gokhale Road or SK Bole Road.

If SVS Road South Bound is closed, drivers can take the route via Dandekar Chowk, make a left turn onto Pandurang Naik Marg, then proceed to Raja Badhe Chowk. From there, make a right turn onto L.J Road to reach Gokhale Road or NC Kelkar Road, depending on the destination.

