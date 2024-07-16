Mumbai traffic alert for Muharram, Taziya processions: Check temporary alternate routes, diversions

Taziya processions will be carried out in the area of Dharavi from Dharavi 60 ft. road, 90 ft. road, Mahim Sion Link road, Sant Rohidas Road and other adjoining areas, said Mumbai Traffic Police.

Livemint
Updated16 Jul 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Mumbai Traffic Police personnel on duty. (File Photo)
Mumbai Traffic Police personnel on duty. (File Photo)

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday issued traffic advisory in view of Muharram and Taziya processions on July 17.

According to the advisory posted on X, Taziya processions will be carried out in the area of Dharavi from Dharavi 60 ft. road, 90 ft. road, Mahim Sion Link road, Sant Rohidas Road and other adjoining areas.

The traffic arrangements on temporary basis will be place from 3pm on July 17 till midnight.

Also Read | Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30

No Entry Route: Sion Mahim Link Road will closed for vehicular traffic from S.L. Raheja Route Junction to T-Junction.

Alternate Routes

A) Vehicular traffic coming from S.L. Raheja Hospital to T-Junction will be Route diverted through Senapati Bapat Marg - will take a left turn at Mahim Phatak - Mori Road - will take right turn at Mahim Junction Gen. Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg - at Mahim Causeway will take right turn and shall proceeds through Kalanagar to their desire destination.

B) Vehicular traffic coming from S.L. Raheja Hospital to Sion Hospital will be diverted through Senapati Bapat Marg - will take a left turn at Mahim Phatak - Mori Road - will take left turn at Mahim Junction - L.J. Road - will take left turn at Shobha Hotel - T.H. Kataria Marg - Kumbharwada Junction - and shall proceeds through Sulochana Shetti road to their desire destination.

C) Vehicular traffic coming from Sion Hospital and proceed to Bandra will take a left turn at Kumbharwada Junction and proceed through T.H. Kataria Marg and will take right turn at Shobha Hotel and proceed through L.J.Road to Mahim Junction and proceed to their desire destination from Mahim Causeway.

Also Read | IIT-Bombay develops near real-time rainfall forecasting app for Mumbai

No Entry Route: St. Kabir Marg (60 fit road) will closed for vehicular traffic from Kemkar Junction to Kumbharwada Junction.

Alternate Routes

A) Vehicular traffic coming from Kemkar Junction through St. Kabir Marg Route (60 fit road) to Sion Hospital will diverted to Senapati Bapat Marg and will take a left turn at Mahim Phatak - Mori Road will take left turn at Mahim Junction and proceed through L.J. Road and will take a left turn at Shobha Hotel and proceed through T.H. Kataria Marg to Kumbharwada Junction and shall proceeds through Sulochana Shetti road to their desire destination.

B) Vehicular traffic coming from Sion Hospital through St. Kabir Marg (60 fit road) to Bandra & Dadar will take a left turn at Kumbharwada Junction and proceed through T.H. Kataria Marg to their desire destination.

﻿No Entry Route: K.K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 fit road) will closed for vehicular traffic from Ashok Mill Naka to Kumbharwada Junction.

Also Read | Mumbai police arrests YouTuber who came from Andhra to gatecrash Ambani wedding

Alternate Routes

A) Vehicular traffic coming from Ashok Mill Naka through K. K. Krishnan Route Menan (90 fit road) to Kumbharwada Junction will diverted from St. Rohidar Marg - Pailwan Naresh Mane Junction - Sion Railway Stn. - Sion Road No. 3-will take a right turn Ved Phatak Goyal Junction (Sion Junction) - Dr. B. A. Road Sion Circle - will take a right turn at Sion Hospital Junction Sulochana Shetti road - and will proceeds through Kumbharwada Junction to their desire destination.

B) Vehicular traffic coming from Kumbharwada Junction through K. K. Krishnan Menan (90 fit road) to Ashok Mill Naka will diverted from Sulochana Shetti road - will take a left turn at Sion Hospital Junction - Dr. B. A. Road Sion Circle - will take a left turn at Ved Phatak Goyal Junction (Sion Junction) - Sion Road No. 3 Pailwan Naresh Mane Junction - and proceed through St. Rohidas Marg to their desire destination.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 06:57 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai traffic alert for Muharram, Taziya processions: Check temporary alternate routes, diversions

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue