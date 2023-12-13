Mumbai Traffic Police has declared permanent speed limits for all vehicles plying on certain roads in the Greater Mumbai jurisdiction, with effect from midnight of December 13 till further notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The note, which mentions the "maximum speed limit" permitted on the mentioned roads, was issued on December 12 and said this decision would "prevent danger, obstructions, and inconvenience to the public".

Here's the list of roads and their speed limits: P D'Mello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road - Speed limit of 50 kmph

Godrej Junction to Opera House, Maharshi Karve Road - Speed limit of 50 kmph

Haji Ali Junction to Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Keshavrao Khade marg - Speed limit of 50 kmph {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bindu Madhav Chowk to Dr Keshav Balram Hedgewar Chowk (Love Grove) Junction, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road - Speed limit of 60 kmph

Also Read: Another jump likely in budget for roads

Diamond Junction to Junction, Avenue-1 BKC MTNL - Speed limit of 60 kmph {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Veer Jijamata Bhosale Flyover, Chembur - Speed limit of 60 kmph. However, on the ascend and descend of the flyover bridge speed limit will be 40 kmph, it added.

New Flyover at Chheda Nagar - Speed limit of 60 kmph. However, on the ascend and descend of the flyover bridge speed limit will be 40 kmph, it added.

Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link (JVLR) Road - Speed limit of 70 kmph - However, at step, the slope of bridge ramps, at turns, and curves on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) the speed limit will be 30 kmph. While on the east and west bounds of the JVLR bridge, the speed limit will be 70 kmph. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: The world and even India have left Mumbai far behind

Amar Mahal Flyover, Chembur - Speed limit of 70 kmph. However, on the ascend and descend of the flyover bridge speed limit will be 40 kmph, it added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.