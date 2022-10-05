More than 5,000 buses, a number of small tourist vehicles and cars, and a special train have been roped in to ferry supporters of the two rival Shiv Sena factions for their respective Dussehra rallies, sources said.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Mumbai traffic police on 4 October has issued advisory on routes and parking arrangements in view of the two Dussehra rallies Shiv Sena factions - one led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde while the other his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Mumbai traffic police on 4 October has issued advisory on routes and parking arrangements in view of the two Dussehra rallies Shiv Sena factions - one led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde while the other his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.
Since the inception of Shiv Sena 56 years ago, Mumbai will see for the first time two Dussehra rallies.
Since the inception of Shiv Sena 56 years ago, Mumbai will see for the first time two Dussehra rallies.
More than 5,000 buses, a number of small tourist vehicles and cars, and a special train have been roped in to ferry supporters of the two rival Shiv Sena factions for their respective Dussehra rallies, sources said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
More than 5,000 buses, a number of small tourist vehicles and cars, and a special train have been roped in to ferry supporters of the two rival Shiv Sena factions for their respective Dussehra rallies, sources said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to bus operators, the Shinde-led faction has hired at least 3,000 private buses from different districts of Maharashtra to ferry its supporters.
According to bus operators, the Shinde-led faction has hired at least 3,000 private buses from different districts of Maharashtra to ferry its supporters.
Besides, around 4,000 tourist cabs will bring supporters to the MMRDA ground, the sources said. The Thackeray faction has booked 700 buses to bring rally participants to Shivaji Park.
Besides, around 4,000 tourist cabs will bring supporters to the MMRDA ground, the sources said. The Thackeray faction has booked 700 buses to bring rally participants to Shivaji Park.
A bus operator said the buses booked by the Thackeray group will bring Sena workers and supporters mainly from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A bus operator said the buses booked by the Thackeray group will bring Sena workers and supporters mainly from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the other hand, buses and other vehicles hired by the Shinde faction will arrive from various parts of Maharashtra. Another bus operator said around 700 buses were booked from the Vidarbha region in eastern Maharashtra.
On the other hand, buses and other vehicles hired by the Shinde faction will arrive from various parts of Maharashtra. Another bus operator said around 700 buses were booked from the Vidarbha region in eastern Maharashtra.
In its advisory, the Mumbai Traffic Police stated, “On 5 day of October, 2022 Dussehra Melava function is organized at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West) Mumbai. And for the said event huge amount people from different part of the Maharashtra State will come to attend with their vehicles. Due to that huge amount of traffic congestion will be at Western express highway, Eastern express highway and nearby roads leading towards functions place."
In its advisory, the Mumbai Traffic Police stated, “On 5 day of October, 2022 Dussehra Melava function is organized at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West) Mumbai. And for the said event huge amount people from different part of the Maharashtra State will come to attend with their vehicles. Due to that huge amount of traffic congestion will be at Western express highway, Eastern express highway and nearby roads leading towards functions place."
As per the order, the said order shall remain enforce on dated 05/10/2022 between 09.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the order, the said order shall remain enforce on dated 05/10/2022 between 09.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In another order for Shinde Faction, it stated, “On 5 day of October, 2022 Dussehra Melava function is organized at MMRDA. Ground, BKC. Bandra (E), Mumbai. And for the said event huge amount people from different part of the Maharashtra State will come to attend with their vehicles. Due to that huge amount of traffic congestion will be at Western express highway, Eeastern express highway and nearby roads leading towards functions place."
In another order for Shinde Faction, it stated, “On 5 day of October, 2022 Dussehra Melava function is organized at MMRDA. Ground, BKC. Bandra (E), Mumbai. And for the said event huge amount people from different part of the Maharashtra State will come to attend with their vehicles. Due to that huge amount of traffic congestion will be at Western express highway, Eeastern express highway and nearby roads leading towards functions place."
THERE SHALL BE NO PARKING ON FOLLOWING ROADS:
THERE SHALL BE NO PARKING ON FOLLOWING ROADS:
1. S.V. Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
1. S.V. Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
2. Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar. 3.M. B. Raut Marg (From its junction with S.V.S. Road), Dadar.
2. Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar. 3.M. B. Raut Marg (From its junction with S.V.S. Road), Dadar.
4. Pandurang Naik Marg (M. B. Raut Road) Dadar. 5. DadasahebRege Marg (From Senapati Bapat Statue up to Gadkari Junction), Dadar
4. Pandurang Naik Marg (M. B. Raut Road) Dadar. 5. DadasahebRege Marg (From Senapati Bapat Statue up to Gadkari Junction), Dadar
6. LL Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple Junction)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
6. LL Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple Junction)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
7. N.C.Kelkar Marg (From Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction, Dadar.
7. N.C.Kelkar Marg (From Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction, Dadar.
8. L.J. Road, Rajshade Signal to Gadkari Junction
8. L.J. Road, Rajshade Signal to Gadkari Junction
NO ENTRY FOR VEHICLES AND OPTIONAL ROUTE
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NO ENTRY FOR VEHICLES AND OPTIONAL ROUTE
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
1. No Entry- S.V Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Kapad Bazar Junction, Mahim
1. No Entry- S.V Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Kapad Bazar Junction, Mahim
OPTIONAL ROUTE: Siddhivinayak Junction S.K.Bole Road-Agar Bazar- Portuguese Church and Gokhale Rood.
OPTIONAL ROUTE: Siddhivinayak Junction S.K.Bole Road-Agar Bazar- Portuguese Church and Gokhale Rood.
2. No Entry from Raja Badhe chowk Junction up to Keluskar Marg (North) Junction Dadar
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
2. No Entry from Raja Badhe chowk Junction up to Keluskar Marg (North) Junction Dadar
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
OPTIONAL ROUTE: LJ Road- Gokhale Road- Steel Man Junction then proceed through Gokhale Road.
OPTIONAL ROUTE: LJ Road- Gokhale Road- Steel Man Junction then proceed through Gokhale Road.
3. No Entry Road- LL. Dilip Gupte Road from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for South bound traffic.
3. No Entry Road- LL. Dilip Gupte Road from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for South bound traffic.
OPTIONAL ROUTE: Shall proceed through Raja bade Junction towards L. J. Road.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
OPTIONAL ROUTE: Shall proceed through Raja bade Junction towards L. J. Road.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
4. No Entry Road-From Gadkari chowk junction up to Keluskar road (south), Dadar.
4. No Entry Road-From Gadkari chowk junction up to Keluskar road (south), Dadar.
OPTIONAL ROUTE: M. B. Raut Marg.
OPTIONAL ROUTE: M. B. Raut Marg.
5. No Entry Road- Dadasaheb Rege Road From Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
5. No Entry Road- Dadasaheb Rege Road From Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
6. No Entry Road-Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg junction up to L.J. Mary, Mahim.
6. No Entry Road-Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg junction up to L.J. Mary, Mahim.
Restrictions Near Bandra-Kurla Complex:
Restrictions Near Bandra-Kurla Complex:
At BKC, 2,000 personnel of the Mumbai Police and traffic branch, 5 to 6 DCPs and 15 to 16 ACPs, will be on duty.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
At BKC, 2,000 personnel of the Mumbai Police and traffic branch, 5 to 6 DCPs and 15 to 16 ACPs, will be on duty.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Cars will be parked at India Bulls Finance, IndiaBulls One Centre and Kohinoor Square. For the BKC rally, buses will be parked behind the family court in suburban Bandra, near Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, the MMRDA ground and near Jio garden.
Cars will be parked at India Bulls Finance, IndiaBulls One Centre and Kohinoor Square. For the BKC rally, buses will be parked behind the family court in suburban Bandra, near Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, the MMRDA ground and near Jio garden.
Advisory for BKC:
Advisory for BKC:
1. No entry to vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link through Family Court towards Kurla.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
1. No entry to vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link through Family Court towards Kurla.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
2. No entry to vehicles coming from Sant Dnyaneshwar Road through BKC Income Tax junction towards Kurla.
2. No entry to vehicles coming from Sant Dnyaneshwar Road through BKC Income Tax junction towards Kurla.
3. No entry to vehicles coming from Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla.
3. No entry to vehicles coming from Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla.
4. No entry to vehicles coming through Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sealink.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
4. No entry to vehicles coming through Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sealink.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
5. No entry to vehicles coming through Eastern Express Highway via Chunabhatti in BKC using BKC Connector south-bound.
5. No entry to vehicles coming through Eastern Express Highway via Chunabhatti in BKC using BKC Connector south-bound.
Optional Route:
Optional Route:
1. Vehicles from Western express highway. Worli Sea link through BKC premises towards Kurla shall take U turn from Family Court junction- Left turn from MMRDA Junction and shall proceed through T Junction towards Kurla.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
1. Vehicles from Western express highway. Worli Sea link through BKC premises towards Kurla shall take U turn from Family Court junction- Left turn from MMRDA Junction and shall proceed through T Junction towards Kurla.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
2. Vehicles proceeding from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC premises Income tax junction shall proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction- Through Kala nagar Junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.
2. Vehicles proceeding from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC premises Income tax junction shall proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction- Through Kala nagar Junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.
3. Vehicles proceeding towards Kurla through BKC Premises shall take U turn from Valimiki nagar and shall proceed through Government colony- Kalanagar Junction Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.
3. Vehicles proceeding towards Kurla through BKC Premises shall take U turn from Valimiki nagar and shall proceed through Government colony- Kalanagar Junction Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.
4. Vehicles from Razzak and Surve Junction through BKC premises towards western express highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link shall proceed through CST Road, University Main gate. Ambedkar Junction- right turn Hansbhugra Junction and shall proceed towards their destination.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
4. Vehicles from Razzak and Surve Junction through BKC premises towards western express highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link shall proceed through CST Road, University Main gate. Ambedkar Junction- right turn Hansbhugra Junction and shall proceed towards their destination.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
5. Vehicles proceeding through Eastern express highway from Chunabhatti towards BKC shall take right turn at Sion circle and through T junction- Kalanagar junction proceed to their destination.
5. Vehicles proceeding through Eastern express highway from Chunabhatti towards BKC shall take right turn at Sion circle and through T junction- Kalanagar junction proceed to their destination.