In another order for Shinde Faction, it stated, “On 5 day of October, 2022 Dussehra Melava function is organized at MMRDA. Ground, BKC. Bandra (E), Mumbai. And for the said event huge amount people from different part of the Maharashtra State will come to attend with their vehicles. Due to that huge amount of traffic congestion will be at Western express highway, Eeastern express highway and nearby roads leading towards functions place."