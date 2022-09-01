Barricading is done on important roads in the metropolis to segregate the procession crowd and the returning crowd for safety purposes. Traffic restrictions have been imposed beginning September 1.
As the ten-day Ganpati festival has begun in Mumbai, the traffic police has set up five control rooms at important places, erected watch towers, and imposed traffic and parking restrictions.
Barricading is done on important roads in the metropolis to segregate the procession crowd and the returning crowd for safety purposes. Traffic restrictions have been imposed beginning Thursday.
As many as 74 roads have been closed for traffic while one-way vehicular movement will be allowed on 54 roads. Plying of goods vehicles is banned on 57 roads while parking restrictions are imposed at 114 places in the city, the official said in a release.
Traffic control rooms have been set up at important immersion places including the sea fronts at Girgaon, Shivaji Park, and Juhu, Malad-Malwani T Junction and the Ganesh Ghat in Powai.
Police cranes, BMC cranes and high-capacity cranes are being stationed at strategic locations to handle contingencies in the event of the breakdown of vehicles, the official added.
The immersion processions are taken out on varying days during the festival. While household idols are generally immersed five days after Ganesh Chaturthi, big idols are taken out in processions on the last day of the festival, 'Anant Chaturdashi', which falls on September 9.
Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate by following traffic rules.
The festival is celebrated on a bigger scale this time without pandemic curbs after a gap of two years.
Apart from this, the Maharashtra government has issued traffic guidelines for commuters on the Mumbai Pune expressway. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration to create a separate lane at the toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for the vehicles going for the upcoming Ganesh Mahotsav (festival).
Meanwhile, Mumbaikars are enjoying Ganpati festivities without coronavirus-induced restrictions for the first time since 2020. While almost all restrictions had been lifted in Maharashtra since April 2, the Eknath Shinde government last month announced that Ganpati festivities in the state would be held like pre-COVID times. Thousands of people are expected to visit pandals.
