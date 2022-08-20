Mumbai traffic police threatened with a '26/11-type' attack on WhatsApp

Mumbai traffic police threatened with a '26/11-type' attack on WhatsApp1 min read . 11:23 AM IST
Mumbai traffic police received several messages claiming a a '26/11-type' attack in India
Mumbai Traffic Police's control room received multiple messages on the WhatsApp helpline number on Saturday, threatening a '26/11-type' attack in India, News agency PTI reported.
It further added that the number sending the threatening messages seems to be from outside the country.
"Text messages were received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai police's traffic helpline operated from the control room located at Worli in central Mumbai around 11 pm on Friday," the official said. "In the series of messages, the sender has threatened about a 26/11-type attack,", PTI quoted an official as saying.
Other reports suggest that the threatening message could be from a Pakistan-based phone number.
A 6-member team is believed to be working to execute a 26/11-type attack in India. A probe is also underway to examine the threat while other details about the plot remain a mystery.
On November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire. The attacks lasted 4 days, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring over 300 people during the 60-hour siege.
With inputs from Agencies
