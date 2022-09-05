Mumbai: Traffic to be affected in several areas due to VVIP visits

Mumbai: Traffic to be affected in several areas due to VVIP visits2 min read . 01:52 PM IST
Daily commuters are struggling with a slow traffic on roads
According to an update by Mumbai traffic police, there will be slow congestion on roads due to the VVIP traffic on Monday.
Malbarhill, Babulnath, Kem's corner, Hajiali, Mahalaxmi rescorse, Sat Rasta, Chinchpokali and Lalbaug Parel, Lotus, Worli dairy, Sea-link, Lilavati junction will witness a slowdown.
On 3rd of September Mumbai traffic police had released a press release stating that traffic would be slow today on Monday from 9am to 12:30pm.
Police had requested all the commuters to plan their journey accordingly and co-operate with traffic police.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in capital today. He will be here to inaugurate the AM Naik School at L&T campus in Powai.
Also Gouri Visarjan is to be done today and Powai lake is a major immersion point.
Public is openly lashing out at Mumbai traffic police as well as the government.
A twitter user wrote “A handful of politicians who are responsible for the poor state of traffic and roads get to slow down and inconvenience thousands of tax payers who pay for the roads and the ministers' salaries."
Another user complained about the traffic stating that the school-going kids are suffering due to these VVIP visits and the traffic behind them.
In a report released in February this year Mumbai had slipped a rank to the fifth position in 2021 from fourth in 2020 globally by recording an average 18% decrease in vehicular congestion compared with the pre-Covid level in 2019, with 29% and 23% average reduction during morning and evening rush hours.
Despite a drop in congestion levels, four cities from India featured in TomTom Traffic Index's global Top 25 list -Mumbai (5), Bengaluru (10), New Delhi (11), and Pune (21).
Mumbai, though, saw its worst congestion during festivities and monsoon in 2021 when waterlogged roads led to traffic snarls, the study added.
