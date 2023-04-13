Mumbai: Traffic to be restricted for Ambedkar Jayanti, check alternate routes2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:56 AM IST
- Mumbai traffic police has shared details around the roads that will be remain closed for traffic, instructions in case of traffic congestion, etc.
The Mumbai Traffic Police issued a detailed traffic advisory in wake of Ambedkar Jayanti on Friday. The movement of traffic will be restricted in the city on 13 and 14 April in view of the expectations of large congregations. The police will restrict the traffic from 11:00 AM on 13 April and the restrictions will remain in place for 24 hours.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×