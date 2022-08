The pace of financial capital is expected to be a little slower on 17 August due to the motorbike rally, informed Mumbai Traffic Police.

The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) in a series of tweets informed that between 2.30 pm to 4 pm vehicular movement will be slow between various places.

"Due to the 4 Wheeler rally organized between 12.30 pm to 4 pm, vehicular movement will be slow. Chaityabhoomi - Siddhivainayak Jn - Leningrad chowk - Babasaheb Worlikar Chowk - Worli Naka - Haji Ali - Pedar Road - RTI Jn - Marine Drive - AirIndia Jn - BJP office." MTP said in a tweet.

"Due to the Motorbike rally organized between 12.30 pm to 4 pm, vehicular movement will be slow between International Airport - WEH -Milan Subway - Vakola Bridge -Kherwadi Bridge - Kalanagar Bridge- Bandra Stn - Hotel Avsari Jn - Shivaji Park - Chaityabhoomi," the MTP added.

Apart from this, MTP also said that vehicular movement is slow at Khairani road to Jamblipada due to bad road conditions.