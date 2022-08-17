Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai traffic update: Avoid these routes between 12:30 pm - 4 pm, check details

Mumbai traffic update: Avoid these routes between 12:30 pm - 4 pm, check details

Mumbai traffic jam | Representative Image
1 min read . 01:17 PM ISTLivemint

The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) in a series of tweets informed that between 2.30 pm to 4 pm vehicular movement will be slow in various places.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The pace of financial capital is expected to be a little slower on 17 August due to the motorbike rally, informed Mumbai Traffic Police.

The pace of financial capital is expected to be a little slower on 17 August due to the motorbike rally, informed Mumbai Traffic Police.

The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) in a series of tweets informed that between 2.30 pm to 4 pm vehicular movement will be slow between various places.

The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) in a series of tweets informed that between 2.30 pm to 4 pm vehicular movement will be slow between various places.

"Due to the 4 Wheeler rally organized between 12.30 pm to 4 pm, vehicular movement will be slow. Chaityabhoomi - Siddhivainayak Jn - Leningrad chowk - Babasaheb Worlikar Chowk - Worli Naka - Haji Ali - Pedar Road - RTI Jn - Marine Drive - AirIndia Jn - BJP office." MTP said in a tweet.

"Due to the 4 Wheeler rally organized between 12.30 pm to 4 pm, vehicular movement will be slow. Chaityabhoomi - Siddhivainayak Jn - Leningrad chowk - Babasaheb Worlikar Chowk - Worli Naka - Haji Ali - Pedar Road - RTI Jn - Marine Drive - AirIndia Jn - BJP office." MTP said in a tweet.

"Due to the Motorbike rally organized between 12.30 pm to 4 pm, vehicular movement will be slow between International Airport - WEH -Milan Subway - Vakola Bridge -Kherwadi Bridge - Kalanagar Bridge- Bandra Stn - Hotel Avsari Jn - Shivaji Park - Chaityabhoomi," the MTP added.

"Due to the Motorbike rally organized between 12.30 pm to 4 pm, vehicular movement will be slow between International Airport - WEH -Milan Subway - Vakola Bridge -Kherwadi Bridge - Kalanagar Bridge- Bandra Stn - Hotel Avsari Jn - Shivaji Park - Chaityabhoomi," the MTP added.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Traffic Alert! Advisory issued on eve of Independence Day, Check details

ALSO READ: Mumbai Traffic Alert! Advisory issued on eve of Independence Day, Check details

Apart from this, MTP also said that vehicular movement is slow at Khairani road to Jamblipada due to bad road conditions.

Apart from this, MTP also said that vehicular movement is slow at Khairani road to Jamblipada due to bad road conditions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.