Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray, will address a large rally at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar today (22 March) coinciding with the 'Gudi Padwa' festival. As a result, security in Dadar area will be stepped up today. Adequate police force will be deployed as thousands of MNS supporters are expected to attend the rally. According to Mumbai traffic police, parking will be prohibited on seven roads leading to Shivaji Park while traffic on some roads will be diverted. The Mumbai police have set up temporary parking spaces for vehicles coming from outside the city.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}