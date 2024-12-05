Mumbai will host events and processions to honor Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary from December 4-7. To manage traffic, the police have implemented travel restrictions and identified no-parking zones around key locations.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Several events and processions will be organised in Mumbai to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary. To avoid traffic congestion, Mumbai Police has issued travel restrictions on specific routes from Thursday, December 5 to Saturday, December 7.

To pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a large number of his followers, will visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar from 4 December to 7 December, said Mumbai Police in its advisory.

"The movement of vehicular traffic will be affected on adjoining roads in the vicinity of Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar," said Mumbai Police in the advisory released on Wednesday.

Mumbai Police traffic restrictions from Dec 5 to Dec 7 Mumbai Police has identified no parking zones and restricted entry of vehicles and heavy vehicles on certain roads for the next three days to avoid traffic.

Mumbai traffic update: Closure of roads -Swatantrayaveer Savarkar Road will remain shut from Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital for vehicular traffic.

Alternative route: Commuters can proceed to their destination by taking a left turn from Yes Bank Junction and proceeded through Pandurang Naik Road towards Rajabade chowk.

-There will be one way traffic movement from Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Portuguese Church junction from North Bound of SK Bole Road.

-No vehicle will be allowed to enter Rande Road today and next two days.

-Dhyaneshwar Mandir Road will be closed for all types of vehicular movement.

-There will be no entry of vehicles on Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North.

-Vehicle entry will also be prohibited in M.B. Raut Road,T. H. Katariya Road for the duration.

-All types of vehicular traffic will be restricted from L. J. Road Shobha Hotel Junction to Aasavari Junction.

Heavy vehicle restriction on Mumbai roads There will be restrictions on heavy vehicles on the Mumbai routes mentioned below:

-Heavy vehicle entry will be prohibited on SVS road from Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction.

-No heavy vehicle will be allowed on LJ Road from Mahim Junction to Gadkari Junction.

-On Gokhale Road, heavy vehicle movement will be restricted from Gadkil Junction to Dhanmil Naka.

-Similar restriction has been imposed on Senapati Bapat Road from Mahim Railway Station to Vadacha Naka.