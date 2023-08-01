Mumbai train firing: Chetan Singh ‘tried to choke a colleague’ before incident1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 04:37 PM IST
Ghanshyam Acharya said that Chetan Singh was agitated before the incident and even choked him to get back his rifle
A day after RPF constable Chetan Singh shot dead four people including his senior onboard Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express, another constable on duty Ghanshyam Acharya shared the incidents which finally culminated in the gruesome killings. Ghanshyam Acharya said that Chetan Singh was agitated before the incident and even choked him to get back his rifle.
