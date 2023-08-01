A day after RPF constable Chetan Singh shot dead four people including his senior onboard Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express, another constable on duty Ghanshyam Acharya shared the incidents which finally culminated in the gruesome killings. Ghanshyam Acharya said that Chetan Singh was agitated before the incident and even choked him to get back his rifle.

The constable revealed that Chetan Singh was repeatedly requesting ASI Meena to let him deboard at the next station as he was not feeling well. ASI Meena asserted that he should complete his duty and can get himself treated after reaching Mumbai, an NDTV report said.

Snatched away the rifle

The ASI asked Ghanshyam Acharya to take Chetan's rifle so he can rest, but Chetan didn't rest and demanded back his rifle. When Ghanshyam Acharya refused, Chetan Singh choked him and snatched away the rifle.

“So I took him to the B4 coach and asked him to lie down on an empty seat and sat on the next seat. But Chetan Singh did not sleep for long. About 10 minutes later, he started asking for his rifle. I refused and asked him to rest. He was enraged and he tried to choke me. I was overpowered and he snatched the rifle in my hand and left," the report quoted Ghanshyam Acharya as saying.

Later, Chetan Singh opened fire and killed ASI Meena and three other passengers on the train. He then tried to escape near the Meera Road railway station but was nabbed by the RPF and GRP forces. Chetan Singh was produced before a Borivali court on Tuesday and has been sent to RPF custody till 7 August.

A video is also doing rounds on social media where an RPF constable claimed as being Chetan Singh can be seen standing beside a dead body justifying the killings. When asked about the authenticity of the video, the Government Railway Police (GRP) commissioner Ravindra Shisve said "It is too early to jump to any conclusion, and at this stage, it will be premature to comment on anything and share any details about the probe."

"This is the first-of-its-kind of the incident on a running train. Passengers are scared. We want to assure them that police will investigate the incident in detail," he added as per news agency PTI.