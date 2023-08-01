Mumbai train firing: Court sends accused Chetan Sharma in RPF custody till 7 Aug

Mumbai train firing: Court sends accused Chetan Sharma in RPF custody till 7 Aug1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Chetan Sharma was escorting the train with two other constables and one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tika Ram towards its destination Mumbai Central when he fired upon his senior and three passengers of train
Borivali court on Tuesday ordered to send Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Sharma into RPF custody till 7 August in the case of firing incidents onboard Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express in the early hours of Monday. The accused constable is accused of shooting four people including his senior ASI and three passengers of the train.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×