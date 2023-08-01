Hello User
Mumbai train firing: Court sends accused Chetan Sharma in RPF custody till 7 Aug

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:36 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Chetan Sharma was escorting the train with two other constables and one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tika Ram towards its destination Mumbai Central when he fired upon his senior and three passengers of train

Police personnel stand outside RPF office due to a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan shot dead four people near Palghar railway station

Borivali court on Tuesday ordered to send Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Sharma into RPF custody till 7 August in the case of firing incidents onboard Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express in the early hours of Monday. The accused constable is accused of shooting four people including his senior ASI and three passengers of the train.

The incident occurred around 5:00 AM on Monday near the Palghar railway station. Chetan Sharma was escorting the train with two other constables and one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tika Ram towards its destination Mumbai Central.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Chetan Sharma requested his superior ASI to relieve him of duty early as he was unwell, but the ASI asked him to complete his duty which might have agitated Chetan. The report adds that Chetan Sharma was also arguing with some passengers and as ASI Tika Ram intervened, Chetan fired at him first.

A total of 12 rounds were fired and four people were killed in the incident, the authorities informed. Later, Chetan Sharma tried to escape near Mira Road railway station but was later nabbed by the RPF and GRP personnel.

Chetan Sharma had a short fuse

"He (constable Singh) was not upset. He was a bit unwell....later he lost his cool," Pravin Chandra Sinha, principal chief security Commissioner, of Western Railway, told reporters while speaking about the firing incident.

"He had a short fuse and lost his temper leading to the incident," Sinha said when asked whether Singh was mentally unstable, reported news agency PTI.

A video is doing rounds on social media where accused Chetan Sharma can be seen standing near the dead bodies and justifying the killings. When asked about the authenticity of the video Government Railway Police (GRP) commissioner Ravindra Shisve said "It is too early to jump to any conclusion, and at this stage, it will be premature to comment on anything and share any details about the probe."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 02:36 PM IST
