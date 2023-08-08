Mumbai train firing: Railway cop Chetan Singh is of 'sound mind', 'hates Muslims', says report2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Earlier on Monday, Singh was produced before the Borivli magistrate court, where he was court remanded him in Government Railway Police (GRP) custody till 11 August.
Accused of killing four people aboard a train last week, RPF constable Chetan Kumar Singh has now been booked for promoting enmity too, reported Mid-Day quoting sources.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message