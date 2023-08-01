As the Borivali court sent Chetan Singh to RPF custody till 7 August, his lawyer has claimed that his client is innocent and that he has no knowledge about the firing. Chetan Singh is accused of opening fire onboard the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train killing four people including his senior ASI Tika Ram Meena.

"Chetan Singh told me that he was innocent and that he has no knowledge about the firing. The court has granted police custody till August 7," advocate Surendra Landge said on Tuesday.

The police submitted in court that the accused is not cooperating with the investigative agencies. Chetan Singh is giving misleading answers and some time is required to know the exact reason behind the actions of the accused, the police said as per the news agency PTI.

The police added that it is yet to be ascertained if Chetan Singh committed the crime at the behest of someone. Chetan Singh's medical exam is yet to be conducted, the police submitted in court.

What Chetan Singh's colleague said

The colleague of Chetan Singh, constable Ghanshyam Acharya shared the details before the incident and said Chetan was unwell and wanted to deboard on the next station. The team leader ASI Tika Ram didn't accept his request and asserted that he must complete his duty. But, Chetan Singh was adamant and kept repeating his request, an NDTV report said.

ASI Meena asked Ghanshyam Acharya to take Chetan's rifle so he can rest.

"So I took him to the B4 coach and asked him to lie down on an empty seat and sat on the next seat. But Chetan Singh did not sleep for long. About 10 minutes later, he started asking for his rifle. I refused and asked him to rest. He was enraged and he tried to choke me. I was overpowered and he snatched the rifle in my hand and left," the report quoted Ghanshyam Acharya as saying.