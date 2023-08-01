Mumbai train firing: RPF constable was 'feeling unwell' and 'in no mood to listen', recalls colleague2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 05:27 PM IST
RPF constable kills senior colleague and three passengers on Mumbai train before being captured.
A Railway Protection Force constable gunned down his senior colleague and three other train passengers on Monday before being nabbed by GRP and RPF. The incident took place on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. And according to his colleague, the accused - Chetan Singh - had complained that he was feeling unwell and appeared to be ‘in no mood to listen’ to his colleagues after being told to complete his shift.
