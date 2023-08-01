A Railway Protection Force constable gunned down his senior colleague and three other train passengers on Monday before being nabbed by GRP and RPF. The incident took place on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. And according to his colleague, the accused - Chetan Singh - had complained that he was feeling unwell and appeared to be ‘in no mood to listen’ to his colleagues after being told to complete his shift.

