Mumbai Train firing: Was RFP constable Chetan Singh under mental stress? Cops say. . .2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:25 PM IST
While speaking to the media about the train firing incident, Western Railway Police Commissioner said, 'He (RPF constable, Chetan Kumar) wasn't feeling well and lost his calm. There was no argument'
A horrific incident in which a Railway Protection Force(RFP) constable killed four persons which includes RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena took place in the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express. The incident caught railway officials with many surprises as it is the first of its kind incident
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×