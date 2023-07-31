A horrific incident in which a Railway Protection Force(RFP) constable killed four persons which includes RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena took place in the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express. The incident caught railway officials with many surprises as it is the first of its kind incident

Constable Chetan Singh (34) shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and another passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon. He shot dead another passenger in B6 coach, and one more in the pantry car located between B5 and B6 coaches, a Railway official said.

Railway Protection Force jawan, who opened fire at four railway passengers including an RPF ASI in the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express, was not feeling well and lost his calm, said an official on Monday.

While speaking to the media about the train firing incident, Western Railway Police Commissioner said, "He (RPF constable, Chetan Kumar) wasn't feeling well and lost his calm. There was no argument."

Four Railway passengers including a Railway Protection Force ASI were shot dead by an RPF jawan who opened fire in the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express, officials said on Monday.

GRP commissioner Ravindra Shisve told reporters the constable has been identified as Chetan Singh. "The incident occurred after 5 AM after the Mumbai-bound Jaipur Superfast Express crossed Vapi station (in Gujarat). RPF constable Chetan Singh, who was on escort duty, opened fire at his senior Tika Ram Meena and went on shooting dead three more passengers in different bogies of the train," Government Railway Police (GRP) commissioner Ravindra Shisve told media persons.

He said the exact reason behind the incident is not known yet as an investigation is underway.

Queried on a video purportedly showing the accused constable present near dead bodies and apparently justifying the killings, Shisve said the video clip is being examined along with other materials.

"It is too early to jump to any conclusion, and at this stage, it will be premature to comment anything and share any details about the probe," Shisve said, adding that police will investigate and examine whatever material they get.

"This is the first-of-its-kind of the incident on a running train. Passengers are scared. We want to assure them that police will investigate the incident in detail," he added.

Another senior police official said the accused RPF constable was very short-tempered.

The deceased passengers were identified as Abdul Qadirbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), Akhtar Abbas Ali (48), and Sadar Mohammed Hussain.

According to a statement by the RPF, "It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan on escort duty, had fired on the escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The train has arrived at BVI and, as per advance information, casualties of 3 civilians have also been reported, in addition to ASI. Sr DSC BCT is on the way to the site."