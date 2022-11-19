Mumbai train services to get affected for 27 hours - here's why

2 min read . 10:22 AM IST

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

A 27-hour mega block will begin on Saturday night to dismantle the British-era Carnac Bridge in Mumbai. (PTI)

Several suburban and express trains will get affected due to the mega block conducted by the Central Railway, which will start at 11 pm today and end at 2 am on November 21, said an official statement, adding that more than 37 lakh daily local train commuters are likely to get affected.