Mumbai train services to get affected for 27 hours - here's why
2 min read.10:22 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Several suburban and express trains will get affected due to the mega block conducted by the Central Railway, which will start at 11 pm today and end at 2 am on November 21, said an official statement, adding that more than 37 lakh daily local train commuters are likely to get affected.
A 27-hour mega block will begin on Saturday night to dismantle the British-era Carnac Bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder station in south Mumbai, according to the news agency PTI.
As per PTI reports, over 1,800 local train services operate on the Central Railway's Mumbai suburban network comprising 'Harbour' and 'Main' lines that originate from CSMT in south Mumbai.
Railway officials stated that the British-era Carnac Bridge was built in 1866-67 and was declared unsafe by an expert team of IIT Bombay in 2018, though the movement of heavy vehicles on it was stopped in 2014 itself.
In the statement, the Central Railways said, "The block will be operated to dismantle Carnac bridge which was declared unsafe for road traffic in the month of September this year."
A major portion of the iron bridge has already been demolished, hence, during the block, only the iron structure of the railway over bridge (ROB) will be cut and removed with the help of road cranes, the official told PTI.
CR general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti, divisional railway manager Rajnish Kumar Goyal and other senior officials inspected the demolition work on Friday and gave necessary instructions.
"The heritage bridge has some six stones with inscriptions that mention the year of construction. These will be preserved suitably either at heritage gully or museum area," CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.
The block will be operated on the main line of the CR route, between CSMT and Byculla stations for 17 hours, which means no train will run between the CSMT and Byculla station till 4 pm on November 20 from 11 pm on Saturday, the release read.
On the Harbour line (CSMT-Goregaon/ Panvel), the block will be operated between CSMT and Vadala stations for 21 hours. No train will run between CSMT and Vadala stations till 8 pm on November 20 from 11 pm on Saturday, it said.
During the block period, suburban trains will be operated from Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Kurla stations towards Thane, Kalyan, Kasara , Karjat side and vice versa, whereas on the Harbour line the services will be run between Vadala and Panvel-Goregaon stations, it said.
