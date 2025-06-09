Mumbra train tragedy kills 4, injures nine after commuters fall off; CM Fadnavis orders probe | Key Updates

Mumbra train tragedy: As many as four people — including a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable — lost their lives, and nine others were injured after they fell off an overcrowded local train during Monday morning’s rush hours in Maharashtra's Mumbra, near Thane district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that a probe is underway with the railway administration looking into the cause of the tragedy.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan stated that the government will give ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. Here are the key updates from the shocking incident:

The deceased were identified as Ketan Saroj, Rahul Gupta, Mayur Shah, and GRP constable Vicky Mukhyad.

5 lakh each to the kin of those who died, and will also bear all medical expenses of the injured persons. The deceased were identified as Ketan Saroj, Rahul Gupta, Mayur Shah, and GRP constable Vicky Mukhyad. The injured include four men and two women, now receiving treatment at Shivaji Hospital and Thane General Hospital, reported HT.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis posted on X that the Railway department has initiated an inquiry to find out the exact cause of the incident. “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the CM stated, condoling the deaths.

Speaking about a curve on the rail route at the site of the incident, Mahajan said that the state government will urge the railway administration to come up with a permanent solution.

The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the train was going towards Kasara, a police official said.

Officials told PTI that the incident likely occurred when passengers hanging from the footboards of two overcrowded trains brushed against each other, with their backpacks colliding as the trains passed in opposite directions, causing some to fall.

Eyewitnesses recounted the horror, stating that a person from a coach ahead likely hit a wall or was struck by something, triggering a domino effect. "In that moment, three to four people from our coach lost balance and fell off, and I saw several others from nearby coaches tumble as well," the commuter recalled.

“It looked like around seven to eight people were thrown onto the tracks within seconds,” he told PTI.