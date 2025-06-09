Mumbra train tragedy kills 4, injures nine after commuters fall off; CM Fadnavis orders probe | Key Updates

Mumbra train tragedy: As many as four people — including a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable — lost their lives, and nine others were injured after they fell off an overcrowded local train during Monday morning’s rush hours in Maharashtra's Mumbra, near Thane district.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that a probe is underway with the railway administration looking into the cause of the tragedy.
Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan stated that the government will give ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. Here are the key updates from the shocking incident:
“It looked like around seven to eight people were thrown onto the tracks within seconds,” he told PTI.
