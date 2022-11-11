Mumbai: Trains to be affected as Central Railway announce 27-hour long block2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 10:58 PM IST
In order to dismantle a road over bridge (ROB), the Central Railway on Friday announced that it has planned a 27-hour long mega block at its main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Byculla stations from November 19 to 21. The railway authority will dismantle the ROB which connects Muhammad Ali road with P D'melo Road called Carnac bridge.