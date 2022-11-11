In order to dismantle a road over bridge (ROB), the Central Railway on Friday announced that it has planned a 27-hour long mega block at its main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Byculla stations from November 19 to 21. The railway authority will dismantle the ROB which connects Muhammad Ali road with P D'melo Road called Carnac bridge.

"We are taking this mega block of 27 hours to dismantle Carnak bridge but we will try to resume services on main line and harbour line before the stipulated time. We will try to finish our dismantling work on main line and resume services by 4 pm on November 20 and we are trying to resume services on harbour line also by 8 pm on November 20 night itself," Central Railway Chief PRO Shivaji Sutar said.

The BMC and Mumbai Police have already closed the vehicular movement on the bridge and the traffic of Mumbai locals will also be affected on Central Railways main line and Harbour line.

“Traffic will be closed completely on main line between CSMT and Byculla and on harbour line, it will be closed between CSMT and Wadala stations," the statement said.

The Chief PRO informed that on 20 November, the Central Railway will run services on main line between Byculla and Thane, Kalyan and Karjat and on the harbour line trains will run between Wadala and Panvel and Wadala and Goregaon, but with limited frequency.

Railways have advised passengers to plan their journey accordingly to avoid any problems and apart from Mumbai local, traffic of long-routes may also get affected.

The Western Railways also announced on the Friday that it will demolish the north-end carriageway of the Gokhale bridge over the Andheri tracks before 15 March next year. "Expert opinion will be sought on the stability of the bridge structure in the next eight days, and evaluation will be done to check if the south-end carriageway can be used for pedestrian movement and light vehicle traffic, including two and three-wheelers," the civic official told news agency PTI.