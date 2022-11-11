Mumbai: Trains to be affected as Central Railway announce 27-hour long block

The Western Railways also announced on the Friday that it will demolish the north-end carriageway of the Gokhale bridge over the Andheri tracks before 15 March next year. "Expert opinion will be sought on the stability of the bridge structure in the next eight days, and evaluation will be done to check if the south-end carriageway can be used for pedestrian movement and light vehicle traffic, including two and three-wheelers," the civic official told news agency PTI.