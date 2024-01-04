The Maharashtra cabinet on 4 January cleared a proposal to charge ₹250 for the toll for a single trip for cars on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India’s longest sea bridge – also known as Atal Setu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 21.8-kilometre-long MHTL bridge will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 January.

This bridge will connect Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Raigad district and is expected to cut down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Indian Express, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had initially fixed ₹500 as a toll for a single trip, but the Urban Development Department (UDD) brought it down to ₹350 per car. However, after much discussion, the state cabinet fixed it to ₹250 for a single trip.

“… The toll is proposed for 30 years, from 2024 to 2053. The changed fare should be fixed for the first five years and studying the traffic and financial flow, the further toll can be finalized," IE had quoted the Cabinet note as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Old Pension Scheme nod: Apart from this, the Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday also cleared a proposal that offers an option of availing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the state government employees who joined the service after November 2005.

"The cabinet's decision will benefit some 26,000 state government employees who were selected before November 2005 but received joining letters later. This decision will benefit only these 26,000 state employees," Vishwas Katkar, general secretary of the Maharashtra state employees' Confederation, said to PTI.

According to details, there are as many as 9.5 lakh state employees who joined the service before November 2005 and they already enjoy the benefits of the OPS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), a state government employee contributes 10 percent of his/her basic salary plus dearness allowance with the state making a matching contribution. The money is then invested in one of the several pension funds approved by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the returns are market-linked.

With agency inputs.

