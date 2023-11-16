MTHL, Mumbai's iconic project connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, will open to the public on December 25.

One of the most anticipated projects of the financial capital, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), is likely to open on December 25. Through the bridge, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai can now be connected in just 20 minutes, instead of hours as they are now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to BJP leader Varun Soni, Mumbai's iconic MTHL project, connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, will open for the public on December 25.

MTHL, Mumbai's iconic project connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, will open to the public on December 25, according to various media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the past, there was talk about building a railway overbridge, and the bridge kept being built.

एक आज का दौर है पता ही नही लगता घोषणा कब हुई काम कब शुरू हुआ, सीधे उद्घाटन की… pic.twitter.com/L9W92Wpst8

— Varun Puri {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nevertheless, MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) has yet to confirm the development.

Here's all you need to know about the project: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity There will be six lanes on the MTHL, which is the "longest sea bridge in India". At a cost of more than ₹17,000 crore, it will reduce travel distance from Sewri (Central Mumbai) to Chirle (Navi Mumbai) to 15-20 minutes.

A significant portion of the bridge's length is over water, while the remaining length is on land. There have been two construction contracts awarded, including one to Larsen and Toubro and the other to Tata Projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Planning and Cost A total of ₹17,843 crore is estimated to be spent on the project. Contracts for the project were awarded to MMRDA in November 2017. During the 4.5-year construction period which began in April 2018, the construction was scheduled to be completed. However, the project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and is now due for completion in December 2023. According to MMRDA estimates, the bridge will be used by 70,000 vehicles daily once it is open.

New tolling system It will be possible to collect tolls using Open Road Tolling (ORT). MMRDA plans to collect tolls until 2045. Daily traffic on the bridge is expected to reach 70,000 vehicles.

Mumbai to Pune in 90 minutes soon There is a significant reduction in travel time between Mumbai and Pune over the long term. There will be a 90-minute reduction in travel time between Lonavala, Khandala, and Mumbai as a result of this project. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Environmental concerns Some activists have raised their worries about the project because of flamingo roosting that takes place at the site every winter, when the birds come to tropical climes to avoid the cold.

"I had come to see the project because of the concerns. Now you can see there are flamingos on either side of the construction and also along the construction. I think both us and the birds have found a way to co-exist," former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told reporters.

Additionally, MMRDA's additional commissioner Sanjay Khandare assured that adequate environmental care was being taken through measures like sound barriers and mufflers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With Inputs from Agency)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.